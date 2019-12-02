Experts warn that rampant crime is impacting businesses, economy









Police officers at the scene of a shoot-out between police and a gang of robbers in Westville yesterday. Pic: Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Brazen criminals desperate to make a quick buck in the run-up to the festive season have intensified their illegal activities by targeting shopping malls and banks. In a dramatic shoot-out between a robbery gang and the police at the Westville Village Market in Westville last week, one suspect was shot dead and police have launched a manhunt for his accomplices. The SABC reported that the police officer who “played dead” during the shoot-out has been hailed a hero. In video footage - that has gone viral on social media - the officer can be seen jumping out of his patrol vehicle, as he comes under fire from the heavily armed gunmen. Rescue Care Paramedic spokesperson Garrith Jamieson told the SABC that the officer’s quick thinking saved his life. “He had sustained minor injuries as a result of trying to get away from the gunmen. He was not shot and he was treated at the scene by paramedics. I think he did very well, that’s probably what saved his life and I think he’s actually the real hero pretending or playing dead because he was outnumbered by those gunmen, so I think he did exceptionally well, him and his colleagues there.”

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, officers were performing their duties when they were accosted by a group of armed men. Naicker said the men had taken an undisclosed amount of cash, but as they were attempting to flee they were confronted by the police and a shoot-out ensued.

“One suspect was fatally shot and the others managed to flee with cash. Charges of robbery were opened at Westville police station for investigation,” said Naicker.

On Wednesday last week, a group of men broke into the business premises in Stamford Hill Shopping Centre, held up the security guards and forced them to lie on the floor. While the suspects were loading goods in their vehicle, they were confronted by other guards and there was a shoot-out before they fled in a getaway vehicle.

Business Against Crime SA project manager, Naeem Rahiman, said the increase of crime in shopping centres was having a knock-on effect on businesses and economic growth. Rahiman said centres needed to understand that they were dealing with organised criminals who investigated and planned accordingly.

“The gangsters are also armed with AK-47s which the security guards in the shopping centres don’t have,” said Rahiman.

He said there was a need to install CCTV cameras in the correct positions to ensure that they captured the suspects.

“The malls are losing tenants because you can’t keep operating while you are being targeted every day,” he said.

The Pavilion Shopping Centre, which has experienced robberies this year, said security had been beefed up.

Nisha Kemraj, Pavilion general manager, said the security staff component had been increased to heighten surveillance measures. Kemraj said guards were patrolling parking areas and the external grounds had armed response on site.

“Key relationships have been developed with various stakeholders to address crime trends over the festive period. We have also partnered extensively with SAPS and local metro authorities,” said Kemraj.

Ethan Botha from Galleria Mall said heightened security visibility and armed response personnel in various parts of the mall were some of the safety measures in place.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric), speaking on behalf of the banking industry, said criminals used the festive season to defraud people as they were more relaxed and socially active. Sabric said people should be vigilant when withdrawing holiday cash at ATMs.

“Criminals continue to attempt to steal bank cards and PINs by interfering with people while they are carrying out a transaction, and Sabric urges bank clients not to accept assistance from anyone, even if they look well dressed or seem legitimate.

“Scammers use deceitful tactics like telling people that the ATM needs to be programmed or serviced immediately after they have inserted their card,” said Sabric.

Sabric also cautioned against carrying large amounts of cash, saying people should find safer ways to transact such as cellphone banking or internet transfers.

“Criminals know that people get their bonuses and that stokvel payouts are at this time.”

Lizette Lancaster, from the Institute for Security Studies, said monthly crime statistics showed increases in robberies in the months preceding the festive season. Lancaster said that while Durban’s CBD may be a crime hotspot during the year, many businesses closed during the festive season.

“This means that many of the high-risk areas may become a low risk, and areas that are ‘sleepy hollows’ may become more high risk over the December holiday period,” she said.

