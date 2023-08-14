Experts welcome recall of experienced engineers to eThekwini

Durban - The decision by the eThekwini Municipality to call retired engineers to rejoin the City has been welcomed by experts who said it would professionalise decision-making, boost the maintenance of infrastructure and ensure that projects being undertaken were completed on time and were operational. Organisations representing engineering disciplines and professionals, in reaction to the City’s call, said eThekwini was not the only municipality that had taken this decision. They said municipalities across the country had realised that expertise was sorely lacking, which undermined their operations, especially maintenance.

The eThekwini Metro recently issued an Expression of Interest call for retired professional engineers and technologists to supplement water and sanitation engineering capacity and to provide support to engineering mentorship programmes. The programme was spearheaded by the Water and Sanitation Unit and sought to draw from the expertise of retired engineers and technologists in civil, mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineering skills, the municipality said in a statement. The retired professionals, it said, would be required to provide their expertise in strategic initiatives and projects, while others would provide support to the City’s engineering mentorship programmes.

Steven Kaplan, the president of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (Saice), said the move would help improve professional decision-making by the municipality. He said that in research conducted by one of their sister organisations on skills in these fields, they had found that since 2005 the numbers of professionally registered individuals (highly skilled and registered engineers) had dropped significantly, while the number of young engineers (in need of mentoring and not registered) had increased dramatically over the years. By recalling retired engineers, Kaplan said, the Metro would now have professionally registered individuals who would be able to make professional calls on projects.

“Very often engineering decisions do not line up with political decisions. A politician would demand that a project be completed because they have promised it on their manifesto, but there are many things to do (such as infrastructure that need to be put down on the site before the project is implemented, etc.).” Professor Jan de Kock, the president of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE), said the lack of skills had undermined maintenance. “The eThekwini Municipality can only do 20% of its scheduled maintenance, because of a lack of funding and a severe shortage of skilled engineering practitioners (engineers, technicians, artisans, etc). This has caused infrastructure to collapse, and the municipality is now ‘firefighting’ when it comes to delivering basic services,” he said.

He said a combination of political will, good planning, finances, engineering teams, consulting engineers and capable contractors were needed to tackle the challenges. “While the engineering team deals with the current situation, the municipality has to develop short- and long-term plans, as well as prioritising remedial programmes for their existing engineering practitioners. “Successful engineering interventions require a competent engineering ‘team’, which is made up of an appropriate combination of engineers, technologists, technicians and artisans,” he said.