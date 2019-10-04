The European Court of Justice ruling, which cannot be appealed against, is seen as a defeat for Facebook and similar online platforms, as it would increase the onus on them to monitor what appeared online.
Internet companies would only be forced to take action worldwide when ordered to do so by a court in EU countries - and not by governments, for example. That means any requests would have to go through a longer procedure than a simple complaint to a regulator.
“EU law does not preclude a host provider such as Facebook being ordered to remove identical and, in certain circumstances, equivalent comments previously declared illegal,” the court said. “In addition, EU law does not preclude such an injunction from producing effects worldwide, within the framework of the relevant international law which it is for member states to take into account.”
The court ruled after an Austrian politician, Eva Glawischnig-Piesczek, sued Facebook in her home nation to remove a news story she considered libellous and insulting and that could be viewed globally. It related to her support for refugees and featured a picture of her.