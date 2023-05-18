Failure to aggressively intervene in eThekwini amid the city’s crippling challenges borders on ‘criminality’, says DA

Durban – Martin Meyer, the DA spokesperson on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has questioned why eThekwini Municipality has not been placed under administration amid its severe problems, describing this failure as “criminal”. The provincial government has initiated a 154 intervention in the municipality amid concerns that include its failure to spend more than R300 million on grants.

Under this section, experts that include former City manager Mike Sutcliffe as well as former director-general in the presidency Dr Cassius Lubisi will be deployed to the City to assist the municipality. “Then there is the dire state of the province’s only metro, eThekwini, which begs the question: why was this municipality not placed under Section 139 rather than the less effective Section 154? The metro also has serious infrastructure failings while service delivery has hit an all-time low. The A-G report also found large underspending on critical grants. This is criminal,” said Meyer. Meyer was reacting to revelations that several municipalities in the province that were placed under administration a few years ago will remain under administration until the end of October.

Among these is the Msunduzi Municipality. “It is increasingly clear that KZN’s residents are stuck with ineffectual local governments. The MEC must rise above the ANC’s internal factionalism and execute her duties, as per her oath, in the best interest of the people of KZN. “The DA will continue to call for vigorous oversight within those municipalities under administration and renew our appeal that administrators appear before KZN’s Cogta portfolio committee,” he said.