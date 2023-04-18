Durban - The failure of the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal to provide meals through the School Nutrition Programme to thousands of school children across the province is heartless and cruel. That is the view of the uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas, who was reacting to the unfolding crisis that has stung the department and hurt children.

In a video posted on social media pages, Pappas said the situation was unacceptable. “I have been hearing on the news about the food supply problems in schools. Some of the leaders of this province are heartless,” he said, adding that these leaders are managing millions of rands that are meant to feed the children. Teachers and unions said since the schools reopened from the Easter break, many schools have received no food. Pupils, some of who rely on meals from schools, are complaining about hunger and cannot concentrate, which has forced some schools to cut the amount of time they are in class.

The crisis, said unions, emerged after the department changed suppliers under the programme. They claimed that instead of the department appointing suppliers close to schools to provide the meals, they had appointed a single supplier for the entire province. The province has more than 5000 schools and more than two million people. “Some of the children have ( this) one meal a day. This is very painful. There are children who have not eaten,” said Pappas, adding that some of the food that has been made available was not fit for human consumption.