DURBAN - Hundreds of prospective students camped outside Unisa’s Durban campus yesterday in response to a notice that claimed that registration for the second semester had begun. However, the university said yesterday that the notice was fake.

The notice, which claimed that semester two registrations would be held between April3 and April28 for new undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, was posted on the campus and was also circulated on social media.

Azanda Dlamini, a prospective student, said he arrived at the university at about 3am and there were people already waiting outside the campus.

He said that some had been waiting since midnight, hoping to dodge the long queues.

“I stay in uMlazi, so my father dropped me off here in the freezing cold because I wanted to finish early,” said Dlamini.

He said he was told about registration by another student who also sent him a picture of the notice.

“No one from the university or SRC advised us prior to today that this was fake. I’m very hurt, I was really looking forward to studying and when this happens, you just don’t know what to trust any more,” said Dlamini.

Luyanda Maca said she came all the way from Pietermaritzburg as she wanted to register for a postgraduate certificate in education.

She said that she found a long queue when she arrived at the campus at 6am.

“I went online and there were some difficulties, so I decided to come here,” said Maca.

The university said registration had not yet begun.

“This statement was neither issued nor sanctioned by Unisa and the university, therefore, distances itself from it.

“Please note that official information regarding Unisa applications will be made available on Unisa’s website: www.unisa.ac.za in due course.”

The university said it did not use third parties to distribute messages to applicants or students.

The university also urged people to follow their social media platform to be updated about registration.

Unisa’s official Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/UniversityOfSouthAfrica/ and the official Twitter page is https://twitter.com/unisa

“We urge everyone to be vigilant online. Always check the Unisa website for the most up to date information regarding Unisa processes,” said Unisa.

THE MERCURY