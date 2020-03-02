Fake News Alert: There are no cases of coronavirus in SA

Durban - A voice note has been circulating on social media, claiming that the country's first case of coronavirus was detected on Monday, however this is fake news. According to Lancet Laboratories, they are working closely with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and they no South African patient has tested positive for the virus. According to the voice note, a case was recorded in Gauteng. "I'm not sure if it is Lanseria or Lenasia but I just got the message from my partner, his a doctor. Lancet just let them know because they just did a test on the person. So, if there is one person who has tested positive in Gauteng it means there are thousands of people who could be affected," the voice note states. The voice note also tells residents where they can go if they suspect that they have been infected.

Taking to their Twitter account, Lancet refuted the message in the voice note.

There are NO infections with the novel 2019 Coronavirus in South Africa. Lancet Labs is working closely with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) & all private laboratories in SA & there are NO Novel Coronavirus infections in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/Gy2Wpk8gCh — Lancet Laboratories (@LancetLab_ZA) March 2, 2020

According to the National Institute for Communicable Disease, they have tested a total of 160 persons for SARS-CoV-2 of which 109 met the case definition for persons under investigation (PIU).

"As of March 2, 2020, all results have been negative. The NICD is currently the only laboratory performing testing for SARS-CoV-2 and can confirm that South Africa has not had a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. Despite this, we have noted with concern the disturbing stigmatization against people from affected areas which now includes countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Stigma has the potential to drive people to hide their illness to avoid discrimination and to further prevent people from seeking healthcare. This can lead to difficulties in identifying and controlling the spread of COVID-19 should it reach our shores," the NICD said.

The institute said given that COVID-19 is a new disease, it was understandable that its emergence and possible importation into South Africa may cause confusion, anxiety and fear among the general public; however, viruses do not target people from specific populations, ethnicities, or racial backgrounds and the institution urges the public to desist from participating in stereotyping and discriminating against an identifiable group of people, a place, or a nation.

Anyone who develops symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever and shortness of breath either or during and after recent travel to countries where COVID-19 is known to be circulating (which as of February 24 includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy) must seek medical care early and share information about their travel history with their healthcare providers. The General Public Hotline Number is 0800 029 999 and operates on weekdays, Monday to Friday, during 8am - 4pm.

