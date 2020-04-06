Fake news: Health department slams 'contaminated Covid-19 testing kits' video

Durban - The Eastern Cape Department of Health has condemned a video doing the rounds on social media claiming that Covid-19 testing kits are possibly contaminated.

According to Algoa FM, criminal charges have been laid against the man for spreading fake news.

In the video, which has been shared widely on various social media platforms, a man claims government is sending out thousands of people to test residents for Covid-19.





"They are going to stick a swab deep up your nose and into your mouth to take a swab to see whether you have the virus. Do not, under any circumstances allow them to test you. There is a possibility that the swabs are contaminated with Covid-19," the man claimed.





He goes on to warn that the swabs are being used to spread the virus.

"Deny being tested," he warned.





According to the Eastern Cape Department of Health, the man's allegations are unfounded.





"We would like to put it on record that the testing kits are not contaminated and emphasise that we would never put people's lives at risk by using contaminated testing kits on them," said department spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo.





Kupelo said the department condemned the viral video which was spreading fake news and hope that law enforcement agencies will follow up on the video, and possibly arrest the man for spreading the malicious message.





"This is not the time for conspiracy theorists. We need as many people as possible to get tested for the coronavirus should they have symptoms consistent with the virus. That is the only way to stop the spread of the virus and ensure we flatten the curve. Refusing to be testing will not help but will only result in people who might have been treated had they been tested dying from Covid-19 complications," he said.





He said the department dispelled the notion that the test was painful.





"It might be uncomfortable but it is not painful," Kupelo said.





This is how the test is conducted step by step:





Nasal swab - The patient is placed in a seating position on a chair, the health practitioner tilts the head backwards with the left hand and hold it backwards with the patient's chin upward to have a good view of the nose and throat.





Then a nasal swap is inserted from nostrils down till you reach the back of the nose. The practitioner then take a swap to get the specimen and pull back the swap slowly with safety. The specimen is then placed in its jar. All along the practitioner is wearing protective clothing: gown, mask, gloves, goggles.





Throat swab - The patient is in the same head position as with the nasal swab. The patient opens his or her mouth, the health practitioner then uses a tongue depressor, take the swab from tonsils and back of the throat in a figure of 8 style and put the specimen in the jar.





"It is painless and quick. People should heed government's call and get tested in order to be treated should the need arise. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, people should at all times practise good personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap regularly for 20 seconds or use hand sanitisers.

People should also keep at least a two metres physical distance and stay at home and be safe," Kupelo said.





National Health Department spokesperson, Popo Maja, warned residents to be wary of fake news.





"Remember that there are many fake news in anything outbreak. We should be careful," Maja said.











