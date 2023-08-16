Families appeal for help to find missing Durban women

Durban - THE families of two Durban women have appealed for help to find them after they went missing last week. The women were last seen getting into a car on August 9 at eThembeni crèche in uMgababa, south of Durban.

According to information received, Monica Xulu, 70, and Zanele Mbuso, 62, had gone shopping and returned to the crèche to drop off their groceries before they left again in a white car with Gauteng registration plates. Zanele Dlamini, Mbuso’s daughter, said her mother was not a person who disappeared without telling anyone where she was going. “My mother is someone who is used to doing things for herself and on the day of the incident it was just a normal day as she went to go get a few things for the day-care centre,” she said.

“We are urging South African residents to assist in the search for our family members. We are pleading for help from anyone who might have information of their whereabouts.” Tshepo Xulu, Xulu’s grandson, said on the day of the incident, his grandmother told him she was going to the shops to get a few things. “The security guard at the day-care centre told us that they had gone out to get a few things and later dropped off the things they bought. He said that they seemed as if there was someone they were waiting for because they would keep looking at the gate.

“A few moments later a white car pulled up and the two went into the car and it sped off,” he said. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda said eMkhomazi police were investigating the matter. “Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact police on 082 334 9766 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.”