Families describe anguish after pupils’ deaths in KZN bus crash

Durban - The devastated families of two of the six pupils who were killed in a northern KwaZulu-Natal bus crash last Tuesday said the children had been excited to go on the trip. The Mercury reported last week that the pupils from Mchitheki High School in Nongoma were on an educational tour heading to Durban when the bus driver allegedly lost control on a bend and the vehicle crashed on the R618, near the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi game reserve.

The pupils who were killed were Sanele Malinga,16, Lwakhele Zulu, 17, Aphiwe Cebekhulu, 16, Sbonelo Nsele, 17, Amanda Mndebele, 16 and Makwande Ndwandwe, 16. Makwande’s mother, Sihle Ndwandwe, said she was in anguish as she had great hopes for her daughter. “I have not been well since this happened and I have been unable to eat. Makwande was very excited over this trip. There were a few hurdles leading up to it but I made sure that my daughter gets to enjoy a day out, not knowing (this would happen),” she said.