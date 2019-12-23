Sandiran Gounden was knocked down by a passing vehicle on the R102 near Gateway at around 1.30pm on Wednesday last week, and, due to the extent of his injuries, died at the scene.
Instead of his body being removed by morgue staff, his family had to stand watch at the scene until a morgue van arrived just after 9pm.
The Tactical Shooting Team’s Rivaaj Ramdas said he was horrified that Gounden’s family had to stand at the side of a busy road and grieve while cars drove by.
“I heard about the accident earlier in the day, and when I drove past the scene at 8pm, I was shocked that the body was still lying on the road, in full view of the public. The family had arrived at the scene and were traumatised by what they saw. With the help of Reaction Unit SA, we cordoned off the area for the hysterical family.”