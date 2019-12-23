Families left traumatised by morgue delays









File Picture:SIBUSISO NDLOVU / AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY Durban - The delays in the removal of bodies by medico-legal mortuary services staff has left two Durban families traumatised after they had to stand guard over their loved ones’ lifeless bodies for hours. Sandiran Gounden was knocked down by a passing vehicle on the R102 near Gateway at around 1.30pm on Wednesday last week, and, due to the extent of his injuries, died at the scene. Instead of his body being removed by morgue staff, his family had to stand watch at the scene until a morgue van arrived just after 9pm. The Tactical Shooting Team’s Rivaaj Ramdas said he was horrified that Gounden’s family had to stand at the side of a busy road and grieve while cars drove by. “I heard about the accident earlier in the day, and when I drove past the scene at 8pm, I was shocked that the body was still lying on the road, in full view of the public. The family had arrived at the scene and were traumatised by what they saw. With the help of Reaction Unit SA, we cordoned off the area for the hysterical family.”

Ramdas said he believed the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, which administers the province’s mortuary services, should apologise to the family for putting them through the trauma.

In another incident, a Reservoir Hills man’s body was removed by mortuary staff only two days after he had died. According to a resident, the elderly man died on Friday, and his body was removed on Sunday, just before noon.

The Minority Front’s Jonathan Annipen said they were appalled by the dismal performance of the provincial pathology unit and mortuary services.

“We’re disturbed by the fact that the deceased had to ignominiously remain exposed to the elements for several hours, while the news of his untimely passing reached his family, friends and colleagues,” he said.

Annipen called on the department to conduct a full audit of the morgue services.

“We want to know what caused the delay in this instance and what measures are going to be put in place to prevent these issues from recurring. We want to know how many vehicles were available at the eThekwini District Mortuary in Phoenix on the day in question and what time the first call was logged. The MEC must intervene and provide decisive leadership in this matter,” Annipen said.

Department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said they would be investigating the complaints.

“We are concerned by these allegations and want to apologise to the next of kin of the deceased for the alleged delay. The removal of any deceased person from the scene of demise ought to take place as expeditiously as possible, and with due regard and respect for both the deceased and the general public,” she said.