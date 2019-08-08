Families are questioning the slow pace of the justice system after two culpable homicide cases involving cyclists remain unresolved. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Pedal Power Association (PPA) has questioned the slow place of the justice system after two culpable homicide cases involving cyclists remain unresolved. The PPA said in both cases the motorists remained free despite their actions, which claimed the lives of Jarred Dwyer, Richard da Silva and Craig Diedericks.

The association referred to the case of Omesh Ramnarain who was found guilty of culpable homicide in connection with the May 2016 crash in which Dwyer and Da Silva were killed.

Ramnarain, out on bail pending his appeal, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by magistrate Anand Maharaj at the Durban Regional Court in 2018.

Liz Heydra, the association’s Safe Cycling Campaign manager, said three years after the crash, the families of Dwyer and Da Silva were still waiting for closure.

Advocate Murray Pitman, who acts for Ramnarain, said the application for leave to appeal was made immediately after sentencing and had been set down for September 6.

Meanwhile, cyclist Craig Diedericks died in hospital in January this year after the driver of a minibus taxi crashed into a group of cyclists on the M4 southbound just before the M27 eMdloti off-ramp.

Cyclists Senzo Memela and Takashi Yaegashi were injured in the incident.

“The driver was arrested but due to administrative bungling on the part of the prosecutor, the charge of culpable homicide was provisionally withdrawn at the driver’s second court appearance, as the prosecution did not have the post-mortem report in hand, as legally required,” said Heydra.

Heydra said the Diedericks family had been waiting seven months for the post mortem report.

Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Specialist, Craig Proctor-Parker, who is also the head of safety and security for Cycling SA, said he had been assisting the investigating officer with the case.

“When I followed up on the case and spoke to the investigating officer directly, she said the post-mortem was the only thing outstanding before the case docket could go to the NPA for a decision,” said Proctor-Parker.

PPA chief executive Robert Vogel, said this kind of process was not surprising, as it happened every day across the country.

He said the PPA remained committed to fighting for justice for cyclists across South Africa.

“We will continue putting pressure on local authorities and national government to make South African roads a safer place for all cyclists,” said Vogel.

Diedericks’s partner Nikki Frost said the case against the accused had been withdrawn based on the fact that the cause of death had not yet been confirmed.

“I am very frustrated and the family needs closure after such a tragic death,” she said.

The National Prosecuting Authority and the police did not respond to a request for comment at the time of going to print.

The Mercury