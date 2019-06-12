Durban - The families of the 72 people who died in the KwaZulu-Natal floods in April were grateful to receive R20 000 funeral packages from the Department of Social Development. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza handed over the packages during a ceremony at Mariannridge Community Hall, outside Durban.

A Dassenhoek mother, who lost her 18-year-old daughter Nomfundo Bomvana, said her family had to put money together for her eldest child’s funeral.

Thandazile Bomvana said she had lost everything and she and her 15-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son had been sleeping at a neighbour’s house.

“I am so happy to get this money. It is hard for me because I am not working and I still need to perform ukugeza (cleansing ceremony) for my daughter,” she said. Bomvana added that the money would help her rebuild their home for her remaining children.

Laurence Worsnip, who lost his 77-year-old mother Rosalind Fairclough in Port Shepstone, said the money he had received was a good gesture he had not expected.

He said he had to pay R17 997 up front for the funeral and this money would also help him settle some of his mother’s bills.

“At least the government did show some compassion and tried to help people,” said Worsnip.

During the ceremony, Khoza said although nothing could bring back those who had died, the government was there to offer support.

“Today government is handing over what was promised to the families in assistance towards funeral expenses,” she said.

Khoza also noted that there was one family who could not attend the ceremony because of another death. She said five relatives had died within a few months, including three during the floods.

Khoza added that the social workers allocated to each family would continue to assist for as long as they were needed.

The Mercury