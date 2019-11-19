File picture: Pexels
Durban - While police continue their search for those responsible for the murders of two people at a popular Durban beach site, the families of the man and woman are desperately trying to piece together what led to their deaths. 

Fifty-year-old Montford mother-of-three, Fathima BeeBee Muhammad and Kresen Chandiah were found allegedly stabbed to death at the sand dunes near the Suncoast Casino. 

Muhammad's bag and ID were found near the scene while Chandiah, 24, was found with the suspected murder weapon still in his chest. 
According to reports, Muhammad's family said they did not know Chandiah. Their bodies were found by a man who was on the beach to collect recyclable items.

They have said that they were unsure of the details around the murders. 

Muhammad's family told reporters that they had last heard from her at around lunch time. She told them that she was going to Suncoast for lunch. 
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said two cases of murder were opened at the Durban Central police station. 

Police have also asked members of the public to refrain from sharing the gruesome photographs of the two people. 

Suncoast communications manager, Kelly Graham, said the area is highly policed by both metro police and SAPS. 

"The area is highly policed by SAPS, Metro and other security agencies that patrol the promenade.  Suncoast will continue to collaborate and support the Festive Season management plan as laid out by FESMAC and Metro," she said. 

