Durban - While police continue their search for those responsible for the murders of two people at a popular Durban beach site, the families of the man and woman are desperately trying to piece together what led to their deaths. Fifty-year-old Montford mother-of-three, Fathima BeeBee Muhammad and Kresen Chandiah were found allegedly stabbed to death at the sand dunes near the Suncoast Casino.

Fathima BeeBee Muhammad





Muhammad's bag and ID were found near the scene while Chandiah, 24, was found with the suspected murder weapon still in his chest.

According to reports, Muhammad's family said they did not know Chandiah. Their bodies were found by a man who was on the beach to collect recyclable items.

Kresen Chandiah





They have said that they were unsure of the details around the murders.

Muhammad's family told reporters that they had last heard from her at around lunch time. She told them that she was going to Suncoast for lunch.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said two cases of murder were opened at the Durban Central police station.