Families search for answers after 14 die in KZN shootings

Durban - Several KwaZulu-Natal families have been left in mourning and searching for answers after 14 people were killed in separate shootings in the past five days. Twelve people were killed in the vicinity of Mariannhill - seven were murdered in Savanna Park and five in Dassenhoek and two died in the King Cetshwayo District in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Story continues below Advertisement

In Savanna Park, police said seven men, between the ages of 30 and 65, were killed by three men who opened fire at Sqhopholozi Tuckshop, a shop and liquor outlet, on Saturday night. In Tshelimnyama, the provincial Community Safety and Liaison department said five people - three women and two men were shot and killed in an alleged house robbery. In the Savanna Park shooting, the Mzobe family lost four family members ‒ Duncan Mzobe, who was the owner of the shop, and his nephews, Sbusiso Mzobe, Siyabonga Khenisa and Sanele Khenisa.

Duncan Mzobe’s son, Sbusiso, described how he took cover as he saw the three gunmen approach the shop. “As soon as I saw them reaching out for the firearms, I ducked and crawled away. I didn’t see them clearly and they were wearing caps.” Mzobe said he did not know what the motive behind the attack could have been.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We don’t know what we did wrong, I lost four family members at once, on both sides of the family,” he said. The three other deceased are Alfred Mpithimpithi, Siyakudumisa Mtshengu and another patron, whose name was not released yesterday. Simphiwe Mpithimpithi, the son of Alfred Mpithimpithi, 62, said his father had told him he was taking a walk to visit his friend, Duncan Mzobe.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I found him laying in the container with about 10 bullet wounds all over his body including his face. “We want the police to help us figure out why he was brutally killed,” he said. Mpithimpithi described his father as a calm, kind man. His said he had never thought that one day he would be murdered, especially while visiting his long-time friend.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mtshengu, 38, who was originally from the Eastern Cape, was staying at a house opposite the shop where the incident occurred. He was described as a talented builder and good person by his brother and neighbours. “We were really close, my mother is distraught because they were also very close and he was in the process of building a house for her,” said his brother, Gift Mtshengu. Mzobe confirmed that their family tuckshop sold alcohol and they didn’t have a liquor licence.

Mariannhill Community Policing Forum public relations officer Neville Skeef said these type of crimes were common in the Mariannhill area. “Within 24 hours, 12 people have been killed in the Mariannhill policing precinct (referring also to the Tshelimnyama shooting), we have crime hot spot areas where people are being gruesomely attacked.” Skeef also said that there were also many shootings in the Mariannhill area that were motivated by the battle for territory by drug dealers.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the incidents once again demonstrated that the circulation of firearms was contributing to the high levels of crime in the province. “We are advocating for stricter regulations regarding the management of legal firearms as many of them end up being used by criminals. We will do everything within our control to bring these killers to book.” KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said the community needed to work together with the police to combat crime.

“As much as these shootings are unrelated, we do condemn all these attacks; we have reactivated community policing forums to assist in combating these crimes. “The other issue that we need to deal with as local government is unemployment that lead to a high number of criminal acts.” Nkonyeni said no suspects had been arrested yet.

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) also confirmed that it had discovered that the premises in Savanna Park was unlicensed and was currently trading in liquor illegally. It said the same had been established about the outlet in King Cetshwayo. While police could not confirm details about that shooting, the KZNLA said the incident took place on July 27 and two people died and two were injured. The KZNLA said it would, together with the SAPS, be taking the necessary steps to ensure that the Savanna Park outlet, along with the one in King Cetshwayo District, were shut down.