Family anxiously await daughter's return from Wuhan

Durban - The parents of Durban teacher Roxanne Rawlins, one of the South Africans who will be repatriated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, said they were relieved she had decided to come home. Rawlins is one of the 171 South Africans who will be quarantined for 21 days in an undisclosed location before being reunited with her family. “Initially I wasn’t sure I’d want to evacuate, but when the time came, I was definitely in an emotional state that required me to say ‘yes’!” she said. Rawlins said at first, in the video journals she made for her family and friends, the lockdown in Wuhan was bearable and she felt positive. However, she said that as time passed the mood changed.

“The last three weeks have been extremely emotional and frustrating. It’s been the lockdown and the unknowns. When the restrictions started getting worse, it became difficult not being able to go to the supermarket any more, not knowing when it would end,” said Rawlins. Another concern was that there was no indication when they would go back to work, and salaries were affected.

Rawlins’ parents, Rosie and Chester Rawlins, said they were happy that their child would be returning home.

Rosie, who last saw her daughter when she left last April, said she started to get concerned towards the end of last month when her daughter started finding it difficult to get supplies.

Newly engaged couple Iurii Prinich from the Ukraine and Roxanne Rawlins from Pinetown will part ways when Rawlins is evacuated from Wuhan City in China by the South African government.

She said while she was proud of Rawlins for staying as long as she did, it was the right decision to come back home. “It hasn’t been easy, but what helped me was knowing she was not alone and they were staying at the school and not near the fish market,” said Rosie.

She said they were “really happy” with the effort the government was making to bring all South Africans back.

“As a South African, I’m pleased with how South Africa has handled it, and also with China for the role they played,” she said.

Chester said he started worrying when Covid-19 started spreading because he realised it would not end soon and that it was serious.

“When I read that the government would be bringing them back to South Africa, that was a relief for me, because I didn’t know if they would be able to fly out of Wuhan,” he said.

He said his advice to his daughter was that she should not panic and should trust in God.

“The Chinese government was also assisting them in any way they could, they were not just abandoned in a foreign country,” said Chester.

Joss Potgieter, another South African who will be evacuated, said she was not at all scared of the process of returning home.

“I’m just looking forward to having more information on where we’ll be in quarantine. I do know that the government is working on this and should have information soon,” she said.

Potgieter, who is from Durban, said the lockdown was psychologically and emotionally taxing.

She said she was thankful to the Chinese government and community for looking out for her.

“I’ve had personal visits from members of the government who have even brought me masks and food.

“The concern was for how long we would be under lockdown,” Potgieter said.

The Mercury