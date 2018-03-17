KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda consoles Zandile Mbonambi, the mother of murdered Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo during her son's funeral in Inanda on Sunday. Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

Sorrow for the slain Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo was overshadowed by anger at his funeral in Inanda on Sunday. Ngcobo, a 21-year-old Tshwane University of Technology(TUT) student, was found burnt to death in a car earlier this month in Pretoria. His murder is believed to be linked to the ongoing violence between metered taxi and Taxify and Uber in Gauteng. MEC for @KZNTransport Mxolisi Kaunda pays tribute to slain #Taxify driver #SiyabongaNgcobo in vibrant praise song that got the congregation on their feet. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/c7iqCXuL4a — Nosipho S Mngoma (@Mzoeloe) March 18, 2018

The fourth year Management student at the TUT, had been driving the vehicle for a week when he was killed.

His aunt Thembile Zwane said her sister, Ngcobo’s mother Zandile Mbonambi was struggling to accept that her first born was dead.

“Because he was killed in such a gruesome way, she had to go to Pretoria so they could do a DNA test to identify him, we could not even see him. She has not accepted. There are so many questions. Why burn him alive, why not take him out of the car, is their problem is that the car is stealing their business? This is killing us as a family,” she said.

The funeral was attended by the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal MECs for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and Mxolisi Kaunda respectively.

They both reassured the family that law enforcement was doing all it could to bring Ngcobo’s family justice.

No arrests have yet been made.