shan naicker

DURBAN - The family of a man who was allegedly assaulted after he lost control of his vehicle and rammed a forklift last week in Piet Retief Road in Queensburgh are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Shan Naicker, who was a cardiac patient with diabetes and high blood pressure, died at St Augustine’s Hospital a few days after the incident.

The 69-year-old’s nephew, Leven Naicker, said his uncle was on his way to the Umbilo Temple in Cato Manor on March 4 when the accident occurred.

Naicker said that from the footage he had seen, it was evident that his uncle had lost control of his vehicle and crashed at a Caltex garage.

He said the vehicle hit an ATM and rolled partially back into the road and hit a forklift.

“The driver of the forklift ran towards the bakkie, pulled my uncle out and beat him up. He held him by his collar, walked him across the road and threw him on to the verge,” he said.

Naicker said the man walked back to the bakkie and moved it off the road before returning to his uncle for a second time, at which point he beat him up again.

“A member of the public tried to intervene and stop him, but he punched him in the head and in his face,” he said.

Naicker said that when paramedics assessed his uncle, he was already in a coma.

He said his family was devastated and still in shock.

Naicker remembered his uncle, who was a father of two, as a loving grandfather and one of the main members of the Umbilo Temple. He was also very active in the community.

Naicker added that his uncle “created a special place” in the hearts of everyone with whom he came in contact.

He appealed to witnesses to come forward with any information, pictures or videos of the incident that would allow his family to get some closure.

“We appeal for people to come forward and help us,” he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of common assault had been opened at Malvern police station after they received information that a man had allegedly been assaulted after he was involved in a crash.

“On Thursday last week he died in hospital, and according to medical records, he died of natural causes. An inquest was opened for further investigation,” said Zwane.

THE MERCURY