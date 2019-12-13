Family fears killers in Mpumalanga family massacre will return









Six people were killed in an Mpumalanga, Hammarsdale, home. Five were members of one family. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Relatives of six people killed in a gruesome family massacre in Hammarsdale on Wednesday night are living in fear that the assailants might come back to kill those left behind. Six people, five from one family and a visiting friend, were ambushed while watching TV in an attack that has left the community of Mpumalanga Unit 3 in shock. Those killed include 55-year-old Mvumo Msomi and his son, Dumisani Msomi, 25, two daughters, Philisiwe Msomi, 30, and Celiwe Msomi, 11, a cousin Dumisani Ntuli, 28, and a neighbour Bongani Ndlovu, 40. When The Mercury visited the house, the walls were riddled with bullets, windows were broken and blood covered the floor of the modest four-room house. According to the police, a 3-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was admitted to hospital, while three other people were not injured during the attack.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.

Msomi’s brother, Ndodo Msomi, said the mass killings had left the family traumatised and searching for answers.

He said the family was in the dark as to what was behind the shooting, adding that their greatest fear was the safety of those who survived.

Six people were killed in an Mpumalanga, Hammarsdale, home. Five were members of one family. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

“The children and their mother are all traumatised and scared. What if these people come back and attack them again.”

Msomi said they were hoping that the police would be able to arrest the suspects.

Slindile Msomi, 20, could not hold her tears as she described how she narrowly survived the shooting. She said that after they shot her father in the head, the assailants forced her to confirm whether he was dead.

“They told me to lift up my father’s head, so that they will see if he was really dead. After that, they told me to hand over my father’s gun before trying to shoot me in the head but I ran away and the bullet grazed my forehead,” said Slindile.

Ndlovu’s brother, Myekeni, said his sibling was visiting the family.

Ndlovu said he had heard gunshots and quickly ran to close the door and switch off the light.

“I looked through the window after it went quiet. I saw a group of armed men standing around the house and at the gate. We ran to check after the men left and the first thing I saw when I walked in was my brother lying on the floor. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

