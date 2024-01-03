Family killed in Christmas Eve flood in Ladysmith laid to rest

Seven members of the same family, including children, who were killed after a river burst its banks and swept away the vehicle they were travelling on Christmas Eve in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, were laid to rest this week. The family were in a double cab bakkie that was swept away by floods after the riverbank along Bellspruit collapsed on December 24.

“A total of 22 people lost their lives as a result, with one person still unaccounted for as search and rescue efforts continue,” said the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs(Cogta) The funeral was attended by KZN Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi and Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga at the Msimango family home in Roosboom, just outside Ladysmith. The department said thousands of mourners from different communities converged at the Msimango family home for the funeral.

The family bid farewell to six members including the father Vincent Msimango, 44, mother Qondisile Msimango, 41, and their three children Emihle Msimango, 9, Aphelele Msimango, 6, and Mabande Msimango, 4. Vincent’s brother, Sandile Msimango, was also laid to rest while the seventh member, Kwanele Khanyeza, was laid to rest on Tuesday. Speaking at the funeral, the MEC reassured the family that the government would continue to support them as they try to come to terms with this tragic incident. “We have been in communication with all relevant departments, and we are satisfied with the response we have received. We wish to offer comfort to the Msimango family during this difficult period.

“Losing an entire family in this manner is catastrophic. However, we want to assure everyone that as a department, we have explored all avenues to ensure the family finds closure, and those left behind will receive support,” said Sithole-Moloi. The department said the MEC has been providing assistance to all affected families, including the Smimango family, with search and rescue efforts, psychological support, and funeral arrangements. “As a province, we have been grappling with heavy rains that have claimed 40 lives since October. This is concerning, especially as more rains are expected throughout January.

Family of seven killed during a flood in Ladysmith on Christmas eve laid to rest at the Msimango family home in Roosboom, just outside Ladysmith. The funeral was attended by KZN Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi and Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. Picture: Supplied. "We reiterate our call to communities to remain vigilant and heed weather alerts to mitigate the impact of these heavy rains," she said. The minister also offered comforting words to the Msimango family. She mentioned that her department has engaged with its entity, the Road Accident Fund, which will intervene with the family and provide assistance. "According to the laws governing the functioning of the Road Accident Fund, we intervene in situations where people pass away on the roads. "Our teams have been engaged, and they will visit the Msimango family to address all costs incurred and assist the affected family members with their claims," said Chikunga.

