Family member tells of uMbumbulu shooting which left 6 dead

Durban - A RELATIVE of five family members who were killed when three gunmen stormed their rural home in uMbumbulu on Saturday night has described the horror he witnessed. The man, whose name is known to ‘The Mercury’ but is not being identified due to his fears over his safety, described yesterday how he was in another house in the yard when he heard gunshots.

Six people were killed in the Mpandwini Reserve area, however, the man said five were his relatives and he did not know the sixth person. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said yesterday that police had made a breakthrough in the case and had arrested an 18-year-old suspect who would appear in court soon. More arrests were expected. Speaking about what happened, the man said that when he heard the gunshots, he went to investigate and saw his sister being shot in the head.

“I was talking with my sister in the other house when we heard gunshots. We went out to check, I was behind my sister when a man with a gun shot her in the head, and I ran as fast as I could.” He described the scene as a bloodbath when he returned home and said that he was having difficulty sleeping because of flashbacks. “We have no idea why our family were attacked; we have no enemies in our neighbourhood. This is difficult to accept; the manner in which my family was murdered is heartbreaking. It’s difficult to sleep at night because I keep thinking about my sister, who was shot in front of me, and all the corpses in the other room,” he said.

Netshiunda confirmed that the uMbumbulu police were investigating six counts of murder. Sphephelo Mnyandu, the area’s ward councillor who visited the family, said crime was rampant in the neighbourhood and gunshots could be heard almost every weekend. “When I spoke to the family, they told me that they heard multiple gunshots. I asked them if they had any enemies or someone they did not see eye-to-eye with and they said they did not. The community is scared, everyone is fearful,” Mnyandu said.

While police had earlier said that the matter may be drug related as substances “perceived to be drugs” was found in the house, Mnyandu said the appearance of the home did not suggest that the occupants could be involved in drugs. “It is a struggling family, you can see when you enter through the gates. I do not know what happened, but I do not think it has anything to do with drugs. “Back in 2017 four schoolboys were killed in a house in this very same area. Our province is crowded with criminals on the loose, there are a lot of killings in the province and this is a cause of concern,” added Mnyandu.