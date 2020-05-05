Family of Durban Covid-19 victim slam lack of support

Durban - The family of a Durban man who died from Covid-19 related causes two weeks ago have expressed disappointment in the government for not offering emotional support and guidance. Hassen Ismail, 49, a husband and father of two, was an employee at Oxford Butchery. Ismail’s brother-in-law, Khalid Shaik told The Mercury that the family had not seen his sister and nieces since the death two weeks ago and they were traumatised. “My brother-in-law fell sick at work and when he returned home, his wife rushed him to hospital. He died in an hour and we didn’t know what happened. Two days later, we were told he was a confirmed Covid-19 case. We were shocked and scared and didn’t know what the next step was,” he said. Shaik said the family were not debriefed on what needed to happen after Ismail was confirmed as having had the virus.

He said that while at Entabeni Hospital shortly after Ismail died, his sister was promised that the Covid-19 team would visit her home to do testing and sanitising within 24 hours.

However, the family were only tested six days after the death and they had to undertake the sanitisation of their home on their own.

“My sister is a widow and has two young daughters. We can’t visit them to help in any way.

“I’m very disappointed with the department and government that offered no support and no communication. We’re all scared and we just took our own precautions. My sister had to buy foggers to sanitise the house and car,” Shaik said.

He said he was shocked by the lack of support from the local health department in assisting the family.

“When my brother-in-law passed away he was the 85th (Covid-19) deceased. If his family, being among 85 households affected, can’t be given the support needed, I fail to see how the rest of the province is going to be cared for when the numbers are increasing.”

Spokesperson for the provincial Health Department, Noluthando Nkosi, said: “The department sends its condolences to the bereaved family.

“The department is unable to comment on the allegations but will look into them and the necessary interventions will be made to safeguard the deceased’s next-of-kin from possible infection.

“As we continue to navigate our way out of this unprecedented challenge of Covid-19, now is not the time to apportion blame, but rather to come up with effective ways to ensure prevention of Covid-19 , and to facilitate access to screening and testing, as well as isolation and treatment where necessary.”

The Mercury