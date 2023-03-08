Family of former MUT student leader gunned down outside the university call for justice

Durban - Former student leader at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), Xolani Ngema, 32, died after being shot six times outside the university gates on Tuesday by unknown assailants who fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle. Ngema is a founder of an upgrading school called Promised Hope Academy and it was reported that he was assisting students at the entrance of the institution when he was killed. His family said that Ngema had started his academy last year.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in uMlazi are investigating a case of murder that occurred on March 7 on Mangosuthu Highway. Ngema’s family said they were shocked because he was not a troublemaker. His brother Vusi Ngema said they had been deprived of a good brother. “I am lost for words. We still do not know the motive behind the killing of my dear brother, but I suspect that it could be because of competition, because there are many upgrading schools near Mangosuthu Technikon,” he said.

Ngema said he had received information about his brother’s death on Tuesday afternoon. “It is painful the way it happened, he was not involved in drugs or any shady businesses, in fact he was the most helpful person you could find out there and that is why he started his upgrading school assisting learners who did not pass matric. We are saddened and we want justice to be served by arresting all the perpetrators,” said Ngema. MUT in a statement said that investigations are ongoing regarding the incident.

“Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) is sad to confirm that a former student was gunned down outside the University’s main campus yesterday. The MUT community is still reeling with shock and disbelief at the brazen nature of this shooting, which took place during the day. “Although the shooting took place outside the university premises, the university is cooperating with the South African Police Services investigators for any assistance that may be required from the university. “Students have also been informed that the student counselling unit is available for trauma debriefing and any support for those who witnessed the shooting and/or may be affected by the shooting.

“The University wants to re-iterate that MUT remains safe for staff and students. Security remains tight and on high alert to ensure the safety of staff, students and the university community,” read the statement. The institution said it is concerned over the escalating murder and serious crime rates in South Africa, and is appealing to those who might have any information on the shooting to contact the SAPS and encouraged the staff and students to prioritise safety and to remain vigilant even outside university premises. The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in KZN condemned the murder of Ngema, the organisation's former branch convener and called for justice to prevail.