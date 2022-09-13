Family of murdered eThekwini councillor want justice

Durban - The family of a murdered eThekwini councillor have called for the perpetrators to be found and justice to be served. Mnqobi “Gaah” Molefe, was gunned down early yesterday in Margate.

Molefe was ward councillor for areas including eMkhomazi, Magabheni, Malundi Township and Zawubhula. The councillor’s older brother, Sibonelo Molefe, said the family were shattered by his murder. “We want to see the law take its course, and the killers brought to book. We don’t know whether his murder was politically linked, however we want to see justice for his wife and three children.”

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal condemned the murder. ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said it was with a deep sense of anger and sadness that they were bidding farewell yet again to another young leader whose life has been cut short. “The violent manner in which the councillor’s life has been taken away is something that can’t be easily erased from our minds. It is even worse for the members of the family.”

The murder comes after IFP councillor Siyanda Magubane of Msinga Local Municipality was killed in a drive-by shooting on September 8, and another councillor was injured. In another shooting, uMlalazi Local Municipality communications manager Reginald Bongani Ngema was gunned down near Eshowe College. EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called on law-enforcement agencies to work tirelessly to find Molefe’s killers.

“On behalf of the people of eThekwini, particularly residents of ward 99, we would like to convey our deepest condolences to the Molefe family. We have indeed been robbed of the skills and knowledge of this young leader who was dedicated in serving his community,” said Kaunda. Kaunda expressed his concern that since last year, there had been an increase in the number of killings of public representatives in the city and the intervention of Minister of Police General Bheki Cele had been sought. “It is unfortunate that while this intervention was beginning to yield positive results, we have witnessed this latest incident,” said Kaunda.

IFP provincial spokesperson for safety and community liaison Blessed Gwala said he believed the police would “leave no stone unturned to find those responsible” for the crimes. “We can’t interfere with the investigations but the quicker (it is solved), the better.” Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala said attacks on councillors should be viewed as a crime against the state and the people of South Africa.