Family of murdered MUT lecturer call for justice

Durban - The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has conveyed its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, who was found murdered in Inanda at the weekend. Dwarika, 61, was last seen in CCTV footage outside his Sea Cow Lake property, where he was confronted by armed suspects who bundled him into his car and drove off.

The lecturer, who lived in Verulam, had been attending to repairs at his rental property. Last Wednesday, MUT held a press briefing to plead for Dwarika’s safe return, saying he was a dedicated lecturer who “treated his students like his children”. MUT vice-chancellor Marcus Ramogale said he could not imagine what Dwarika’s family was going through.

“All I can say at this stage is that our law enforcement has given us some confidence that this country’s laws must be respected. “He was truly a good man. I wish to reiterate that Dwarika has dedicated his whole life to making an impact in the lives of historically disadvantaged communities in many ways.” He added that Dwarika had been a lecturer at MUT for 26 years.

“Many of my colleagues have attested to Mr Dwarika being someone who loved his family and had a positive outlook. “He loved his family and grandchildren just as he loved his students – with all his heart.” He added that the university’s counselling department had volunteered to offer psychological counselling to anyone who wishes to be assisted.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dwarika’s son-in-law, Prasheen Rajbansi said the family were distraught and wanted justice. “Our dad’s untimely passing has come as a shock; we have been robbed of having him with us. My mother has been robbed of her husband’s love and care and there is still a huge need for him in our lives. “We cannot fathom why the perpetrators just did not take what they wanted and release him. Our father went beyond the call of duty. He was a friendly, jovial person and was always enriching those around him with spiritual and academic knowledge. He loved playing the harmonium, the guitar and singing.”

He added that details for the funeral were yet to be confirmed. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the two men who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the 61-year-old man had been charged with murder. Netshiunda said this comes after Dwarika’s body was recovered in the bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda on Saturday afternoon.