Family of murdered MUT lecturer welcome the arrest of three more suspects

Durban - The family of murdered Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika have welcomed the arrests of more suspects in the matter as they want answers to why he was killed. The electrical engineering lecturer, 61, from Verulam, was last seen at his rental property in Sea Cow Lake in Durban on May 28. CCTV footage showed him being bundled into his car by armed men. His body was recovered earlier this month in Inanda.

Yesterday, the Durban Magistrate’s Court heard that three more suspects had been arrested in connection with the matter. Initially Sihle Mkhize, 25, and Siyabonga Maye, 35, were arrested shortly before Dwarika’s body was found. Yesterday, the court heard that Kwanele Makhaye, 29, Thabani Mhlongo, 23, and Sandile Mkhize, 43, were arrested on June 11. Sihle Mkhize, Maye, Makhaye and Mhlongo have been charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery. Sandile Mkhize has been charged with obstructing the ends of justice, as it is alleged that he hid the suspects.

The four accused facing murder charges have chosen to abandon their bail applications, while Sandile Mkhize is expected to apply for bail next week. Dwarika family spokesperson Prasheen Rajbansi said they welcomed the new arrests and hoped that they would get answers about Dwarika's death. “We as a family are hopeful that we can get some answers as to why this senseless crime had to be committed. We are also pleased to note that the police are continuing to give this investigation priority to bring these criminals to justice,” he said.