Family of pensioner who died while waiting for grant, say they don't blame government

Durban - The family of a pensioner who died while waiting in a long queue to receive her social grant in Hammarsdale said they did not blame anyone for her death, as the unfortunate event could have happened to anyone. The incident comes after Black Sash issued a statement saying it was gravely concerned that the “unprecedented long queues” could result in furthering the spread of Covid-19 to vulnerable communities. The pensioner, Thembisile Mavis Njapa, collapsed and died on Monday at the Hammarsdale Post Office, while waiting to collect her social grant. The 63-year-old was declared dead by paramedics at the scene. A family member, Thobani Khumalo, said her sudden death had shocked the family and the community. He said Njapa had not shown any signs of ill health.

“She woke up as usual and went to collect her grant at the post office. She always goes alone to get her grant. While we were at home, we were contacted by people who live near us and told that she had passed away,” he said.

According to Khumalo, Njapa was living with her grandson who is doing his final year at university.

“She has been very supportive of his education since the first year. He is very hurt about her passing.

“We are not blaming anyone for her death, things like this happen; we are saddened that it happened to our family,” said Khumalo.

The incident happened on the first day of the pension payouts to the elderly and people with disabilities.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) decided to make social grant payments earlier than usual in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said it was very sad and painful to lose a senior citizen like this, adding that a team of social workers had been assigned to offer support to the family.

Khoza called on grant beneficiaries to follow the advice given to them by the department and Sassa as the payment of grants continues.

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, Black Sash’s national advocacy manager, said it appreciated that some retailers and commercial banks had made great effort to enforce the necessary protective measures such as social distancing and hygiene protocols.

“However, the majority of grant beneficiaries were left without the ­benefit of any protective measures while waiting for hours in very long and congested queues.

“News reports show that there was little to no government support at many retail outlets to assist with social distancing. Almost no provision was made for sanitisers, hygiene and toilet facilities.”

Providing an update on the two days of social grant payments, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said some pay points had run out of money due to the influx of people who were not part of the category that had been earmarked for payment.

“Unfortunately for us, even though we asked for only the elderly and people with disabilities to come out, it did up end that people who were not in that category came in to access that money.”

Zulu thanked the post office and some retailers for treating the elderly with dignity by setting up chairs for them to sit on and adhering to social distancing protocols.

She said 3.2 million social grants beneficiaries had their grants deposited into their commercial bank accounts.

“Here is what we need to look at to improve going forward. We need to look at ways to improve our systems, because I personally believe that giving dignity to people is ensuring that they easily access their social grants,” Zulu said.

