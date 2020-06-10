Family seeks answers after boy’s death in dam

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The family of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at the Bivane Dam in Paulpietersburg, Zululand, want answers about his death. Sboniso Ntshangase, an Abaqulusi High School matric pupil, was playing soccer in a field with other boys on May 30 when police who were enforcing lockdown regulations stopped the game. Sboniso’s body was recovered at the weekend. Ndumiso Zondo, ward 2 councillor and founder of the Youth Project Group (YPG) Stars organisation, who help troubled youth, said the family had contacted him for assistance. Zondo said he was told that when the police arrived, the six boys dispersed and police allegedly started firing rubber bullets.

“Since it was still lockdown, the police started chasing the boys and shot rubber bullets. The boys dispersed in different directions and one jumped into the dam,” said Zondo.

He said the family reported the incident but the local police station allegedly refused to open a case.

He said the family kept a vigil at the dam for six days, waiting for the authorities to recover his body.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that the body of the youngster was found in the Bivane Dam on Saturday.

He said on May 30, the Paulpietersburg police were conducting routine duties in the area when they noticed a group playing soccer at a field.

Police arrested eight suspects for contravening lockdown regulations, said Naicker.

“Some of the boys decided to swim across the dam to evade police officers, and police were informed that one of the boys eventually drowned while trying to swim across,” he said.

Naicker said a search was conducted on the same day with the assistance of the police search and rescue unit and the search continued until the body was found.

“Police are investigating an inquest docket,” he said.

Blessed Gwala, the IFP provincial spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, called on KZN Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli, KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate the incident.

Gwala said the party was not against the enforcement of lockdown regulations, but took issue with officers abusing their powers when enforcing them. “We want to see those police officers involved in this matter held accountable,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Zondo said they were relieved that the body had been recovered so they could have a proper funeral. He said the IFP had provided the family with food and support.

Ipid said the matter had not been reported to it yet.

The Mercury