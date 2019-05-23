Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga and Sergeant Zephinia Fanifami Dladla, were gunned down while guarding the home, above, of an eThekwini Municipality councillor, Boxer Zulu, in Bhambayi, near Phoenix. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The brother of one of the eThekwini metro police officers who was shot dead on Monday night, wants answers from the metro police and eThekwini municipality about the incident. Sergeant Zephinia Fanifami Dladla, 61, and his 40-year-old female colleague, Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga, were guarding the home of councillor Boxer Zulu in Bhambayi near Phoenix when they were killed.

Dladla’s brother, Thanda, said as a family they want an explanation as to why the officers were seated in their vehicle outside the house instead of inside, if they were guarding Zulu.

He said that in his 20-year service, Dladla had never complained about his duties but had complained about having to guard Zulu’s house.

“My brother only complained after he was stationed to look after the councillor’s house. He always said that it is not safe for them as the area is well known for crime.

“Why didn’t they have the SAPS to protect the councillor but chose the metro police officers?” asked Thanda. He said that Dladla had planned to retire in November.

Mhlanga’s younger brother, Thulebona Mathabela, was also emotional as he described the pain he was feeling after his sister’s death.

He said that he last spoke to her on the phone last Thursday as he stayed in Mpumalanga.

“I don’t know what to say. We were very close as we used to call each other and I’m very hurt,” said Mathabela.

He said that Mhlanga, who had been an officer for 12 years, had loved her job and had great plans for herself and her 18-year-old daughter.

“She loved her job very much but she always told me she was not happy about working at night as a woman. She told me that ‘a person can die at any time here’ because there are a lot of shootings going on,” he said.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Zulu was offered protection because his life was being threatened.

He said it was the duty of the metro police officers to provide protection because Zulu was a councillor of the eThekwini municipality.

“His life was in danger and he requested assistance through the speaker. A threat analysis was then done and proved that indeed his life was in danger. We then, as city officers, are obliged to provide protection in such cases. I don’t know why the family is asking such question because that is in our by-law,” said Sewpersad.

He further said that the number of police officers outside Zulu’s home had not been increased as the incident had not been an attack on Zulu.

“This had nothing to do with the councillor. This was just an attack on the officers with the intention to steal their firearms. If they wanted the councillor, they would have gone inside the house afterwards to shoot the councillor,” he said.

The memorial service for the officers will be held at City Hall today at 11am.

