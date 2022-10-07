Family to seek justice for Musgrave couple after they died when neighbour’s flat was fumigated

Durban - The families of the Musgrave couple who tragically died last month after allegedly inhaling a toxic pesticide in their sleep, want to seek justice for their loved ones to prevent such an incident from happening to anyone else. Nicholas Molver, 35, and Matri Molver, 34, were remembered at an intimate and emotional memorial service that was held in Durban yesterday.

Nicholas’s uncle, Andre Smith, described the memorial service as a casual event for the families and for those close to the couple to share their grief through conversation. Preliminary reports indicated that the apartment adjoining the couple’s had been fumigated the day before their death, and the couple may have inhaled a toxic pesticide. Netcare 911 said its paramedics responded to a suspected chemical exposure at the couple’s home and found them unresponsive in their bed.

“It was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white, powder-like substance,” Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said at the time. It is believed that the couple may have inhaled a substance banned for residential fumigation. Pest Control Federation of South Africa vice-president Moses Chetty said after inspecting the property he could confirm that phosphine gas (Ph3) was used to fumigate the apartment not “organophosphates” (chlorpyrifos) as initially reported.

“The methodology used was wrong, it should never be used for residential property fumigation,” he said. Chetty said the federation distances itself from the operator. Smith’s partner, Ida Jooste, said, “As Nicholas and Matri were strong believers in social justice, the next chapter for the family would be to seek justice to prevent this from happening to anyone else”.

She added that a week before the tragedy the couple had hosted a small family braai to celebrate victory in a court case Nicholas had won following a serious motorbike accident that had left him with a debilitating injury. “Nicholas had not been compensated for the injuries he endured from the accident as he had to prove the guilt and responsibility of the other party,” she said. Jooste said that at the braai, the couple told everyone that “now our lives can begin”, relieved that they had finally achieved justice. A few days later, they were found unresponsive in their bed.

The couple would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this month. Smith described Nicholas as an old-fashioned gentleman who always put others first. “As a young boy, whenever I would leave after a visit to his home he would make me promise to call him when I got home and assure him that I was safe,” he said.

Nicholas’s younger brother, Matthew Molver, wrote on Facebook that Nicholas was the best man he had ever known. “He was unfalteringly generous, funny, and full of life. I feel he helped raise me, and I haven’t just lost a brother but a father and a mentor. He taught me how to shave, how to tie my school tie, how to ride a motorbike, and he truly moulded me into the man I am today. I do not know where I would be without him, and I do not know where I am going now that he is not here. Whenever I had a problem he was there with his methodical approach to solving whatever issue I was panicking about.” Matthew said Matri and Nicholas fitted together like they had never been apart. “She supported and inspired everybody around her and always took my side if Nick was trying to say it was me who ate the last chocolate biscuit,” he said.