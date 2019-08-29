Two billing statements for July show that the Inderjit family trust owns two properties in Debi Place in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg’s northern suburbs, and owes about R1.3 million in municipal services. Freepik

Durban - THE family trust of the Msunduzi's new deputy mayor Manilal Inderjit owes the municipality more than R1 million in municipal services. Two billing statements for July seen by The Mercury show that the Inderjit family trust owns two properties in Debi Place in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg’s northern suburbs, and owes about R1.3 million in municipal services.

When contacted for comment, Inderjit did not dispute the bill, but described the leaking of this information as a “political hit”.

He was appointed as the new deputy mayor following the ousting of Themba Njilo and his entire executive committee.

The municipal bill statements showed that the properties, allegedly used for commercial purposes, owed R871 576.83 and R516 992.17.

Inderjit said he was no longer active in the trust, adding that he was not sure how it came to accumulate the bill.

He said it was concerning that someone from the municipality could leak confidential information, saying this was indicative of the challenges faced by the municipality.

“The people behind this are hoping to intimidate me, they hope to have me running scared but I am not scared.

“They are playing what they believe is politics, but it is not the politics we know, because the politics we know is to serve the community,” he said.

He said he had been in council since 2006 and served in various committees where he assisted to rescue the city with the current administrator S’bu Sithole.

“I have unbroken service since 2006 and I am here to serve the people who elected me,” he said.

“There are rumours circulating that I paid R1m for the position. Why would I do that for an 18 months position?”

The Mercury also saw the message accusing Inderjit of buying the position. It said: “The new deputy mayor Msunduzi councillor Inderjit is now robbing the city by not paying for services and rates and on top of that he gets rewarded by allegedly buying his way by paying certain (forum) members R1m.”

Inderjit also blamed the municipality’s billing crisis for the debt.

“This is nothing new, the billing system has been in a shambles for years, and the fact that this is happening (with the family trust) shows that no one is immune to the billing crisis.”

While he was reluctant to speak on his inauguration today, he said his personal mission would be to work towards building a liveable city.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the municipality was aware of the debt, adding that the trust had lodged a dispute.

“The dispute that has been lodged by the trust to the municipality is being dealt with by the dispute resolution committee.”

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said: “One of the reasons given for removing the Msunduzi leadership was the bad financial position of the municipality.

“Inderjit sat with us in council meetings and watched the debt figure ballooning and never said anything, now we find out he is part of the problem.

“How can we now trust that he will be working to pull the municipality out of the current problems it is facing?” he asked.

The Mercury