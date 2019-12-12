A section of the roadway collapsed during torrential downpours last month. Earlier this week, more of the roadway and repair work were washed away. This has now led to banks collapsing which is having an impact on properties nearby.
Andrew Fraser, who lives in Portland Road which is directly behind the M4, said he was told that he needed to pack up and move as a precautionary measure.
“Yesterday, the teams who have been working on repairing the road, arrived and told me that I needed to move. There were also officials from the city’s engineering unit and fire department.
“My wife and I packed up whatever we could. We will have to stay with friends until we are given the go-ahead to move back home,” he said.