Family's 'horrible nightmare' after Durban man loses Covid-19 battle after 39 days

Durban – The daughter of a Durban man who lost his 39-day battle with Covid-19 said it felt like they were living in a “horrible nightmare” as they navigated a roller-coaster of emotions. Anton Harman, 54, who was an operational specialist trainer at the school of enforcement for the SA Revenue Service, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 13. The former police officer was admitted to hospital and intubated 10 days later at Life Entabeni Hospital. His daughter, Thea Harman, said her father took a turn for the worse on May15 and the hospital called them in to see him. She said they were dressed in full personal protective equipment and were only allowed to see him through a glass wall.

“We sat at the nurse’s station, and they put a portable monitor there so we could see him and they took the portable phone, and they dialled from the nurse’s station to that portable phone and put it by his ear.

"We spoke to him, we told him how much we love him and we told him to keep fighting,” said Thea.

After spending 29 days on a ventilator, Thea said her father finally lost his battle with Covid-19 last Tuesday.

“At this point in time, the whole family is dealing with a roller-coaster of emotions, from sadness, devastation, confusion and anger to shock.

“There’s just so many emotions. It honestly feels like we’re living in a horrible nightmare and we can’t wake up,” she said.

Thea described her father as a family man who was kind, caring and always helpful.

“He was to me a loving father, a friend, someone to mess around with and joke with - he was a comedian,” said Thea.

The 22-year-old said her father was also her study partner, because in 2017 they had decided to study a Bachelor of Laws degree over five years together through Unisa.

"Reaching halfway through the degree, Thea said what she would miss the most was completing the degree with her dad.

“At this moment I’m studying one of his favourite subjects, and now I’m going to have to write it without him,” said Thea as her voice cracked with emotion.

Both Thea and her mother Tracy Harmon, who is a nurse at St Augustine’s Hospital, also contracted the virus but experienced very mild symptoms.

“I am pleased to say that we are now Covid negative, and it’s now been three weeks that we have been Covid free,” Thea said.

Kieran Daly said his cousin Anton was an amazing person who always had a funny line when someone needed a smile.

“He once carried me through downtown Durban after my grandmother died, with me on his back, sobbing the entire way,” said Daly.

Daly added that his partner’s mother was currently infected with Covid-19 and on a ventilator in hospital.

“This virus is robbing many people not only of their loved ones, but also of life’s events, human contact, mental health, and of course economically. But this loss of Anton, is devastating for my family,” he said.

The Mercury