A worker on the farm’s property was torched near, Pietermaritzburg, was attacked, for hiring foreigners. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A xenophobic attack on a farm in Donnybrook near Underberg, west of Durban recently, has left farmers on edge, with one considering leaving. The victim and farm owner, Charles Anderson, of Emerald Dale Farms said he was contemplating leaving the area.

His farm came under attack after he rejected a demand by the community to dismiss six Zimbabwean employees.

“My family has lived around here for close to a 100 years, but I am now thinking of leaving the area.

“If I am not safe here and the community does not want me here, I have to think about the safety of my family.”

A farm in the Donnybrook area, 80km outside Pietermaritzburg, was attacked recently, allegedly for hiring foreigners. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)





Anderson owns three businesses that include a farming and timber business with 400 employees.

He said there were incidents over the past few years, including another xenophobic incident where one of his employees, also from Zimbabwe, was intimidated and forced to leave last year.

He said the problems started when a message started circulating that there was going to be trouble at the farm.

He was called to a meeting with the community and told to dismiss the Zimbabweans.

“I made a commitment that I would not hire any more foreigners and I would need about a year to replace my Zimbabwean employees.

“I need these employees, they have skills that I need to run the business.”

He said the leader of the protest was a former employee who resigned about a month ago after being reassigned to a different division where his manager was a Zimbabwean.

Anderson said at another community meeting people said “either the Zimbabweans go, or I go”.

“At about 2am on Thursday, my son told me that the community was killing my cattle.

“About two cows were killed and 10 others were severely injured and had to be put down.

“We had secured a court interdict and the police failed to serve it on Thursday.

I believe that if they had served the interdict, my cattle would not have been killed.”

He also accused the protesters of torching a house being used by one of his employees that was worth more than R200000.

One of the Zimbabwean employees said it was the second time he came under attack, adding that the community once tried to burn him inside his house.

“That was a labour dispute, they said I was not treating them well, this time around it is worse, this is about xenophobia, so I don’t feel safe.”

Community member Mduduzi Sithole said it was true the community wanted the Zimbabweans to leave, but said the issue was not about xenophobia.

“The workers have been complaining that foreigners were mistreating them at work.

“We have tried numerous times to raise this with Anderson and he never paid attention to the complaint.

“There are other foreigners living in the community and we coexist with them and there are no issues,” he said.

THE MERCURY