Farmer killed in Mooi River attack









Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a murder and robbery after one person was killed in a farm attack in Rosetta, near Mooi River on Monday night. A second person was unharmed in the attack. It is alleged that the attackers gained entry to the house via an open bathroom window. The gang made off with two television sets, a safe and the victim's car. The car was found abandoned behind the Mooi River SPCA. "The scourge of crime in our rural areas – and in particular the brutal attacks on farming communities - is out of control," said Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Development, Chris Pappas. He said the DA has written to both the MEC and the Chairperson of KZN’s Agriculture portfolio committee on four different occasions, to request an urgent meeting to address the specific issue of rural safety.

"To date, we have received no response whatsoever. We have also written to the MEC with a number of suggestions on how to improve safety in rural areas. The MEC has also failed to either acknowledge or respond to these communications. It is unacceptable that the very MEC and portfolio committee which is supposed to address matters such as this remains silent. This is not only an issue of lives being lost – it is also one which affects food security and economic stability in our province," he said.

He said they have written to the MEC, calling for an urgent joint meeting between the province’s Agriculture and Community Safety portfolio committees.

They have given the MEC and chairperson 24 hours to respond.

The Mercury