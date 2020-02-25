Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a murder and robbery after one person was killed in a farm attack in Rosetta, near Mooi River on Monday night.
A second person was unharmed in the attack.
It is alleged that the attackers gained entry to the house via an open bathroom window. The gang made off with two television sets, a safe and the victim's car. The car was found abandoned behind the Mooi River SPCA.
"The scourge of crime in our rural areas – and in particular the brutal attacks on farming communities - is out of control," said Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Development, Chris Pappas.
He said the DA has written to both the MEC and the Chairperson of KZN’s Agriculture portfolio committee on four different occasions, to request an urgent meeting to address the specific issue of rural safety.