Friday, July 14, 2023

Farmers in Impendle in the KZN Midlands hit hard by cold snap

Cattle in a snow covered field.

Cattle on a farm in Impendle in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands earlier this week. Picture: Supplied.

Published 4h ago

Durban - Farmers in Impendle in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands say snowfall and cold temperatures this week have led to some of their livestock dying and their feed is running low.

Sizwe Sikhakhane, a communal farmer in Impendle, said the severe cold front was not expected and therefore they were not able to adequately prepare.

“I have cattle, sheep and goats and have lost four cattle this past week alone,’’ he said.

He said he was also running out of feed, supplements, and bales of hay.

“At the moment I have pregnant goats who might give birth any minute now, but the place is too cold for them. I have done what I can to keep afloat but have run out of the food I had kept aside.

“We are asking that the Department of Agriculture to help us small farmers when a cold front like this hits, we are looking even for a little help one can offer, even if it’s advice on how we can prepare or be able to keep afloat,” he said.

Cattle on a farm in Impendle. Picture: Supplied.

Mlungisi Mosiea, who has close to 40 livestock, said while the cold weather was subsiding, it was still difficult to find feed for the livestock.

“This has badly affected us and is also running our pockets dry, we are pleading with anyone who might be able to help us. We are in no position to lose our livestock as this is how we sustain ourselves,’’ he said.

Vusi Zuma, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture said it would dispatch officials to the area.

“As a department, we will be sending through a team of agricultural expects to see the extent of the damage and how we can assist these farmers,’’ he said.

THE MERCURY

KwaZulu-NatalAgricultureWeather

