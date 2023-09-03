Father dead, mother critical after family of three shot while travelling in KwaDukuza

Durban - A Sunday drive in KwaDukuza central, formerly known as Stanger, turned into tragedy after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in which a young couple were travelling with their baby. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said in a statement that just after 3pm on Sunday afternoon IPSS responded to King Shaka Street after a family's routine drive through town turned into a nightmare.

“According to witnesses, another car pulled up alongside and unleashed a hail of bullets, forcing the family's vehicle to crash into parked cars on the opposite side of the road,” he said. Meyrick said that tragically the husband, who was behind the wheel, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. “The wife, on the other hand, endured multiple gunshot wounds and is in a serious condition,” he said. He added that IPSS Medical advanced life support stabilised the woman at the scene before transporting her to a nearby facility for further care.

“Thankfully, their young baby emerged from the ordeal unharmed,” said Meyrick. IPSS said the man is believed to be in his thirties, the wife is 26 and their baby one and a half years of age. According to Meyrick, the SAPS arrived at the scene to investigate.

“Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the deceased during this difficult time,” he said. The police have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last week, IOL reported that a Durban businessman was gunned down outside his business premises on Inanda Road in Parlock. In the report, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 49-year-old man was outside his business premises when he was approached by two armed suspects who shot him before they fled in a getaway vehicle.