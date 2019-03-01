DURBAN - A Durban man who says he is the biological father of the baby dumped in a storm water drain two weeks ago, says he wants the child to live with him. The man and his wife, who spoke to The Mercury yesterday, said he had an extramarital affair with the baby’s mother.

The mother, who is not being named to protect the identities of her children, was granted R5000 bail for attempted murder at the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

It is alleged that she dumped the infant, who has been named Gabriella, in the drain. The three-hour rescue operation to retrieve the baby made national headlines.

Yesterday the father said the baby’s mother had told him she had had a miscarriage and it was only about five days after the rescue that he discovered the baby was his child.

“When this incident happened, I contacted the police and they came to me for a statement and I made them take my DNA. Thereafter the social worker contacted me but now they are on strike,” he said.

The father believes there is no need for Gabriella to be placed in a crisis house and is trying to speed up the DNA process.

“I’m trying to find out where I can get the DNA test done privately to speed up the process. I want the baby home with me as soon as possible,” he said.

The 44-year-old man, who had three other children, said he had asked his wife for forgiveness and would like the opportunity to apologise to the mother.

“I would love to apologise to the mother and to everyone because basically, I misled everyone.

“My wife didn’t know (about the affair) and the mother of the baby thought that I was separated from my wife. They were both innocent in this thing, I’m the one to blame,” he said.

He said Gabriella’s mother was a good person and those who knew her were shocked by the incident.

“Everyone is shocked, it doesn’t make sense, she’s not that type of person. I don’t know if she snapped or what she was thinking, only God knows,” he said.

Earlier this week, the father and his wife were allowed to visit the baby at the hospital. The father said he had felt a connection to the baby the first time he held her.

“When I held the baby, I had the exact same feeling I had when I held my son for the first time. She even smiled at us,” he said.

He said his wife had also bonded with the baby.

The wife said that when she found out about the affair and the baby, she had been heartbroken and felt betrayed, but she had forgiven her husband.

“I found it in my heart to forgive him and I realised that I am prepared to take this child and mother her as my own. If given the opportunity to, I would like to. Why must she go to a home or anywhere else when she can have parents?” she asked.

The wife said she and her husband were going for counselling and she felt it was right for him to take responsibility for his actions.

“I wish I could meet the biological mother to tell her that I would never mistreat her child and I will treat her as one of my own, she said.

The social worker who has been liaising with the father could not be reached yesterday as the Child Welfare Durban and District office said social workers were on strike.

Adeshini Naicker, acting director of Childline KZN, said the man would have complete parental rights to the child if he were found to be the father.

“Whatever decision is made is always in the best interest of the child, and biological relatives who come forward are always the best option,” Naicker said.

