Fears of further kidnappings raised in bail bid in Munsamy case

Durban - The safety of witnesses and other wealthy families were brought into question when Sandra Munsamy’s alleged kidnappers’ bail hearing was heard in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. In opposing bail, the State said the accused were a danger to society as they may target other wealthy families if released. The State also told the court that the accused may intimidate Munsamy and her family. They were also both flight risks and might evade trial as they had strong ties to Mozambique. The two men, known to the court as accused 3 and 4, were present while accused 1 and 2 were removed from court as they had abandoned their applications for bail. The court also heard for the first time how the alleged kidnapping took place and the conditions in which Munsamy was kept. These details were contained in investigating officer Abraham Sonnekus’ affidavit which was read out by State prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay.

Munsamy was accosted and kidnapped by men with firearms in Westville on May 30 last year. The court heard she was robbed of her jewellery, blindfolded and bound with cable ties.

She was forced into one of the vehicles they were travelling in.

“Then they drove for approximately seven hours until she was taken to a premises in Jackal’s Creek in Gauteng where she was removed from the vehicle. She was held hostage there for a few days in the room, blindfolded and bound with cable ties.

“Thereafter, she was again placed in the boot of a vehicle and transported to a residence in Witbank wherein she was restrained to a wall with a chain around her ankle in a bedroom for 162 days until she was rescued by members of the SAPS on November 7, 2019.”

The court heard that Munsamy was found shackled by her ankles with enough length of chain for her to move from the bedroom to the bathroom and toilet.

She was kept in a room where the windows were fitted with chipboard from the inside.

“They modified the house such that the victim would not have any exposure to the outside world and would live out her days there in solitary confinement,” Sonnekus said.

When rescued, Munsamy was found in the room, and two of the accused were in the house.

Sonnekus said when Munsamy was found she was highly traumatised and in an emotional state. She required immediate medical attention as she was dehydrated and malnourished.

He said while she was held hostage, numerous demands for a ransom of $10 million were made to the family.

Accused 1 and 2 were arrested at Jackal’s Creek in possession of cellphones that were used to make the calls for ransom demands.

Accused 3 and 4 were found in the same house as Munsamy. This meant there was “direct evidence” linking them to the case, the State said.

Sonnekus said the accused were also in possession of “detailed and intrinsic” intelligence of every member of the victim’s family as well as their business activities and movements.

“In light of their failure to secure the ransom money in respect of the victim, as the SAPS thwarted their plans, it is highly likely that if they are released on bail the possibility exists that they may target another family member or any other person who is in the same financial position as the victim and her family,” Sonnekus said in his statement.

The matter was remanded to September 3.

