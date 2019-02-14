Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Fears of a resurgence of political violence in the Midlands have increased following the assassination of an SACP and ANC leader in KwaPata, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday night. Mhlengi Khumalo, 35, an SACP branch secretary of the Vubamasi voting district in Ward 10, was gunned down as he was having dinner alone in his home.

The killing has sparked fears among activists in the area, who said the situation was likely to get worse as there had been at least two other attempts on SACP leaders’ lives recently.

Family spokesperson Msizi Ngcobo said they were shocked by the attack.

“He never said anything to me about his life being in danger. We are now leaving this in the hands of the police.

“It seems there is a problem in this ward, which is something attention must be paid to,” he said.

Mandisa Shezi, the district Secretary of the Young Communist League (YCL) and Khumalo’s friend, said they suspected that the attack was politically motivated.

She said Khumalo was also close to former ANC councillor Msawakhe Mchunu, who was murdered in the same area last year. Several men, in- cluding an ANC ward councillor of the same area, have been arrested for that murder.

“Khumalo’s body was found slumped over a plate of food. His wallet, laptop and cellphones were still in the room,” Shezi said. “Thirty-two rounds were fired, and there were holes in the ground, which means they were shooting at him while he was on the ground.

“The killers arrived at around 9.20pm. They found children playing outside next to Khumalo’s room and shouted at them to go inside. Afterwards, they fled to a nearby stream and disappeared,” she said.

“This is a big loss for the SACP because he was a key member and was instrumental in the formation of the YCL in this area.”

Another SACP member said the situation was likely to get worse, pointing to internal politics.

“Politics in this area has been taken over by hitmen who masquerade as party members. They want a piece of every development in this area and if you challenge what they are doing, you die,” he said.

Luhle Ndlovu-Mbanjwa, the district secretary of the SACP in Harry Gwala region (Pietermaritzburg), said they were concerned about the violence.

“We would not want to link this case to previous cases of killings because we have no evidence, but we are concerned that days before this happened, another SACP leader was attacked, but survived, in the same area.”

Provincial ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said Khumalo was an active member of both the ANC and ANC Youth League, and his death was a big loss.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Khumalo had been shot multiple times, and that a case of murder had been opened.

