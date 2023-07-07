Fears over resignation of eThekwini Municipality’s corruption unit head

Durban - Opposition party councillors in the eThekwini Municipality believe the resignation of the head of the City’s corruption-busting unit, amid allegations that he was being threatened, could undermine the City’s fight against corruption. Head of the City Integrity and Investigative Unit (CIIU), Mbuso Ngcobo, resigned this week amid allegations that he was receiving threats believed to be linked to his testimony in the ongoing corruption trial of former mayor Zandile Gumede.

Gumede, former city manager Sipho Nzuza, former councillors and others are standing trial on a multimillion-rand corruption case. During the trial, Ngcobo testified about how the investigation into this alleged corruption had originated. The head of communications in the eThekwini Municipality, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said yesterday: “We can confirm the resignation of CIIU head Mbuso Ngcobo.

“We cannot comment on whether the resignation will affect the case because the case is run by the NPA and we have no role therein. We are also not aware of his reasons for resigning, and we therefore cannot comment on them. “We do, however, wish Mr Ngcobo well in all his future endeavours,” said Khuzwayo. The councillors said the resignation and the reasons being given were an indication that the situation in the municipality “is bad and is getting worse”.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said this was a concern. “If the head – who had bodyguards – resigns, the question is: will we find another brave person to do the work in this context of people being threatened in this municipality?” He said the ANC national leadership should acknowledge that there was no stability in eThekwini and things were getting worse.

ADeC councillor Visvin Reddy said the circumstances leading to Ngcobo’s resignation were both distressing and indicative of a “dark reality we are facing in our society”. “With the departure of the head of the CIIU in such a distressing manner, it sends a chilling message to all those who stand on the side of justice and the law. “It highlights that anyone who dares to challenge powerful individuals and expose corruption will not only face professional consequences, but also risk their lives and the safety of their loved ones,” he said.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said they regarded the CIIU as an important unit in the fight for clean governance in the City. “It is unfortunate that the head of the CIIU resigned for fear of his life. We call upon all public representatives across all political parties to join the DA in holding all those who are responsible for the rot in eThekwini to account. But the CIIU itself has of late been accused of being used by some politicians to further some corrupt activities. “Therefore the CIIU needs to introspect and get their house in order,” he said.