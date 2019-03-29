Durban - As the convoy of police vehicles approached the Che Guevara Road off-ramp from the M4 highway yesterday, hundreds of homeless people could be seen standing at the side of the busy road. On Wednesday night, police had chased the group from where they had been living under the M4 bridge, and they had squatted on the side of the highway overnight.

As police neared the group, they began to run across the road, grabbing what they could hold onto, with some managing to slide down the light poles on the side of the road.

Some stood just metres away, watching police, shouting and pointing. The officers said it would just be a matter of time before they were back on the road or somewhere else, where they would get chased, and the game of cat-and-mouse would continue.

In the last month, the area under the M4 bridge has become a smash-and-grab and mugging hotspot. Residents have told The Mercury that they were accosted while in their vehicles, waiting for a traffic light to change. A Glenwood resident said her husband was scratched on his arm after he battled to fight off an attacker. The couple and their daughter were on their way home when they were robbed.

Independent Media photographers were also attacked by a mob while out taking photographs to accompany an article about the crime spike in the area.

While Doctor Ngcobo and Sibusiso Ndlovu were able to escape unharmed, one of the company's cameras was stolen.

Since the start of this week, metro police and the city's law enforcement officials had embarked on a clean-up operation of the area under the M4 bridge. They could be seen patrolling the area, with some of their vehicles parked nearby.

But while police are clearing up that area, the homeless people, who number about 400, will move to another place.

Already there are fears from residents living in Glenwood and Morningside that the group will eventually move into their suburbs.

“They steal blankets and a few items to live on. They get burnt, so they go back into Glenwood to find a bit more stuff to live,” wrote a resident in a Facebook post.

The Mercury