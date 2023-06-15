Feast of performances in KZN Philharmonic Orchestra’s World Winter Symphony Season

Durban - The second concert in the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2023 World Winter Symphony Season will see Japanese maestro Yasuo Shinozaki return to the podium at the Playhouse opera on Thursday. According to the programme, he will open the concert with one of the world’s concert warhorses, Vltava from Smetana’s Má vlast (My Fatherland).

Bulgarian virtuoso Emmanuel Ivanov, winner of the Busoni Piano Competition, will take centre stage to perform Rachmaninoff’s iconic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini as the evening’s centrepiece. The second half of the evening is given over to Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4. Bongani Tembe, CEO and artistic director of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, said the aim of the seasonal shows was to have a “feast” of performances the public can enjoy.

More on this Orchestra pops in to surprise pupils

He added that it was a delight to have international artists perform in Durban, especially women, adding that it was a significant highlight that young Polish conductor, Anna Sułkowska-Migon, who won last year’s La Maestra competition in Paris, kicked off the concerts last week. Bongani Tembe, CEO and Artistic Director of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Val Adamson.

Tembe added that international artists who came to Durban spoke highly of their visits to the City, saying they appreciated the warm welcome they received. “International artists, when they leave the country, they carry the Durban flag high, talking of how well the audience has received them, and being able to visit our warm beaches is mentioned to be a highlight as well for them.” Tembe added that the orchestra had a comprehensive programme to ensure that more people are exposed to the arts and that there is opportunity for skills transfer and performances.