FEATURE: Alcohol's huge contributing role in GBV









KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube Durban - Alcohol consumption remains a huge catalyst in gender-based violence. KwaZulu-Natal is the second largest rape hot spot in South Africa, with a rise in the number of cases reported from 7243 to 7667, a 5.9% increase in a year, according to the latest crime statistics. According to Dr Simphiwe Buthelezi of the Moses Kotane Institute, research has shown that alcohol consumption increases the likelihood of sexual violence. She was speaking at the Gender- Based Violence Interventions Dialogue in Durban this week. Buthelezi delivered the outcomes of a study undertaken on GBV in KwaZulu-Natal.

She said that when people were intoxicated, they focused on immediate, salient and superficial cues.

“The cues that usually inhibit sexually aggressive behaviour such as a sense of morality, empathy for the victims and concern for future ­consequences are likely to be less salient than feelings of anger, frustration, sexual arousal and entitlement, ­especially among men who are predisposed to sexual aggression,” she said.

The report revealed that more than 52420 GBV cases were reported in 2018 and 2019, including but not limited to rape, sexual assault, incest, bestiality, statutory rape and sexual grooming of children.

Speaking during the launch of the #16DaysofActivism campaign, the KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said.

Sexual violence in South Africa remains a national crisis.

Research confirmed that a large number of these cases had been facilitated by substance abuse.

Individuals, particularly women who abuse drugs and alcohol, were thought to be at a significantly higher risk of sexual assault.

In many cases, these substances were taken voluntarily by the victims, but in other instances, the substances were given to the victims secretly, which decreases their ability to identify or to resist the perpetrator.

Substance-abuse-facilitated rape cases were among many that remained under-reported and/or withdrawn, with various factors such as secondary victimisation, stereotypes and poorly trained personnel contributing to this.

The township of Inanda has been cited as South Africa’s rape capital, with the abuse being of an horrific and extreme nature.

Despite the high number of rapes the local police station recorded the previous year, it still experienced an increase in the number of rapes reported for the 2018/19 period, from 278 to 338.

The culture of alcoholism in Inanda was said to be a contributing factor to the high number of abuse cases involving women and children.

The area has 128 licensed liquor stores and a large number that operate illegally.

Dube-Ncube said alcohol consumption played a crucial role in the widespread tragedy of rape in Inanda, since most reported rape cases took place when people were intoxicated, and the perpetrators were likely to be known individuals.

The reasoning that “if I buy you a drink, then you must sleep with me”, is one of the major reasons why women fall victim to rape in the area, the MEC said after talks with the Inanda SAPS station commander, Brigadier Zwelihle Mnganga.

The brigadier suggested that negligent parents should be held accountable for the high number of sexually abused children, because most of them neglect their children for leisure and alcohol, leaving them vulnerable to attacks from people such as their neighbours or from other family ­members.

He acknowledged the low rates of conviction, stating that they were influenced by the DNA results process, which at times took too long to come back from the lab, which made people lose faith in the system.





The Mercury