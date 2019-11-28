FEATURE: Criminal syndicates find ways around the system









The Port of Durban Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Criminal syndicates dealing in counterfeit goods have become well versed in tactics used to prevent the production and distribution of illicit products entering the country, according to IP Enforcement at the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission. Amanda Lotheringen, senior manager at IP Enforcement, said criminals were aware of the measures used by law enforcement and had found ways to work around them. She said the days of huge manufacturing facilities producing counterfeit goods had gone. “These facilities are now found in homes and in secure complexes, which makes surveillance by the police very difficult.” Lotheringen added that syndicates had moved away from the bulk importation of counterfeit goods consignments towards smaller consignments. “With frequent flyer miles available through airlines, it’s not difficult for a passenger to move from a regular passenger to a passenger who can carry 50kg of luggage at a time,” she said.

She added that if a flight carried 20 passengers who intended to bring back these goods from a destination where counterfeit goods were produced, shops that stocked counterfeit items could be filled very quickly.

Lotheringen said that in the past, the technology to manufacture counterfeit goods to the same standard as the original product was expensive and hard to come by.

“With the invention of 3D printing and the design capabilities that are available on the internet, this has become a lot easier,” she said.

Brigadier John Matroos, section head of the Hawks Clean Audit and Foreign Bribery National Task Team, said the days when ports were the only entry point for counterfeit goods were over. “South Africa has very porous borders,” he said.

Matroos added that the legal framework and law enforcement related to counterfeit goods in neighbouring countries were not as stringent as in South Africa.

“Currently, one of the major import destinations of counterfeit goods is Mozambique. These goods are then distributed into South Africa through a number of easily accessible entry points,” he said.

Consumer Goods Council of South Africa chief executive Gwarega Mangozhe said small and medium- scale companies were particularly vulnerable to the sale of barcodes from unauthorised resellers. This exposed them to buying and selling counterfeit goods which could not be traced.

“Barcode resellers negatively impact compliance around the Global Standards Initiative standard and increase the risk of counterfeit products not being monitored,” he said.

