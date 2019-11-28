Amanda Lotheringen, senior manager at IP Enforcement, said criminals were aware of the measures used by law enforcement and had found ways to work around them.
She said the days of huge manufacturing facilities producing counterfeit goods had gone. “These facilities are now found in homes and in secure complexes, which makes surveillance by the police very difficult.”
Lotheringen added that syndicates had moved away from the bulk importation of counterfeit goods consignments towards smaller consignments.
“With frequent flyer miles available through airlines, it’s not difficult for a passenger to move from a regular passenger to a passenger who can carry 50kg of luggage at a time,” she said.