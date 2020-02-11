FEATURE: Dousing the flames of taxi wars









Durban - The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has described KwaZulu-Natal as one of the most notorious provinces when it comes to taxi violence. However, he said the escalating taxi violence was not unique to the province, but also extended to Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. He said that in two taxi-related killings that occurred in December, in Mandeni and Margate, several suspects, believed to be key in the attacks, had been arrested. “There’s a movement when it comes to these taxi-related killings. In the above arrests, we didn’t only arrest the hit men, but also the paymasters,” said Cele. He described taxi-related violence as an ongoing problem and said they were working closely with the Department of Transport to find speedy solutions.

He added that they were fully aware of the taxi violence in Ladysmith.

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele





More than 30 people in the taxi industry have died in Ladysmith alone since 2019.

“This problem is complex as it has links between Gauteng and KZN. There are measures in place to ensure both provinces work together,” he said.

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said they were keeping a close eye on taxi killings, which were sparked by an ongoing fight for routes.

“We’re also aware of some security companies being used as perpetrators and detectors in the taxi ranks by fighting with other associations or individuals in the industry. Ladysmith is experiencing the worst taxi violence, as the fight between the KIipriver and Sizwe taxi associations is worsening,” said Jula.

He said the hot spots that they had identified in the province were Ladysmith, Swayimane, Cato Ridge, Margate, Estcourt, Ilembe district area and uMlazi.

He said that they were working with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), and had deployed more police officers to those areas to ensure that taxis were using their allocated routes.

“We also have operations where we target the hit men, buyers and paymasters in the industry. These issues will be resolved once we arrest all those who are hiring the hit men, because arresting hit men only will not help.

“We are working with the MEC of Transport, Bheki Ntuli, and Santaco (the SA National Taxi Council) to resolve these issues and we are making progress even though it’s not an overnight thing,” he said.

Recently, Ntuli established a multidisciplinary task team comprising various departments, tasked with establishing the root cause of the long-standing conflict among taxi operators and to derive a lasting solution.

Ntuli announced this task team during a meeting with the provincial structure of Santaco and members of Mpumalanga and District Taxi Association in Hammarsdale last Tuesday.

He said that as a department, they were determined to end violent taxi conflicts in the province, but this required co-operation from all members.

He said it was highly concerning that several people had been killed as a result of internal violence within the association in recent years.

“There are many discrepancies relating to the abuse of power by certain individuals who preside over the illegal collection of funds from members. If associations don’t have constitutions that provide for the legal handling of matters, the violence will not stop. We must start by embracing accountability in the industry if we are to make it a viable business.

“These funds that are collected illegally are often used for the hiring of private security guards, hit men and many other forms of illegal activities,” said Ntuli.

He also issued a stern warning to the police following reports from association members that some police were responsible for fuelling conflict within the taxi industry.

“Law-enforcement officers should serve and protect members of the public and not be involved in criminal activities that lead to the killing of association members and passengers. Police officers who abuse their power for self-enrichment and greed will face the full might of the law,” Ntuli said.

Santaco deputy chairperson in KZN, Sifiso Mthethwa, said that they were still going to have an annual general meeting later this month at which they would get feedback from all the regions. Mthethwa added that they would also come up with a plan and develop a strategy on how to move forward this year to try to curb the violence.

“The conflicts in the industry can not be resolved completely and that is why we have a committee that deals with conflict resolution. The war is not always there, but it keeps on popping up now and again. We are going to have a plan to reduce the violence,” said Mthethwa.

