FEATURE: Food, medicine, fashion most ‘ripped off’ items









The most counterfeited goods and products found in South Africa include food, medicines, electrical products, clothing, shoes, cigarettes and beverages, according to the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA). Picture: Pixabay Durban - The most counterfeited goods and products found in South Africa include food, medicines, electrical products, clothing, shoes, cigarettes and beverages, according to the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA). The chief executive, Gwarega Mangozhe, said the illicit economy which thrived on counterfeit and fake goods originating from around the world accounted for about 10% of the South African economy. “Some are even made locally through unregistered manufacturing and processing businesses,” he said. Consumer safety, the economic effect and national security were the three major ways consumers were impacted by counterfeit goods. Mangozhe said the safety of consumers was compromised when counterfeit products were bought and the sale of these products reduced the market for legitimate brand owners and government income through taxes.

“The danger posed by counterfeiting in electronic components for military and defence equipment is a potential national security risk,” said Mangozhe.

Garth Strachan, acting chief executive of the South African Bureau of Standards, said: “Counterfeit products by their nature have not been subjected to any quality checks in terms of manufacturing processes and product specifications.”

Strachan said in terms of consumers’ health, there was no assurance that the counterfeit product performed to required standards.

“Certain high-risk counterfeit products such as electronic appliances or cellphones can cause loss of life through explosions or malfunctions.”

He said fake or expired beauty, medicinal and food products also posed great risks to consumers.

In addition, Strachan said that in the built environment fake or untested products such as cement, pipes, and other building materials could cause severe financial and personal loss if the products did not function as they were supposed to.

“Counterfeit goods are cheap copies or replicas of goods, and in most cases do not conform to any regulation or national standard regarding production or manufacturing, and consumers who purchase these products jeopardise their health, safety and hard-earned money,” he said.

Last week, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) told Parliament that over the past six months it had seized illegal cigarettes worth R40million in over 300 busts.

But it admitted that it needed to rebuild its capacity to effectively deal with the issue.

The Black Tobacco Farmers’ Association (BTFA) said the livelihoods of hundreds of emerging farmers across the country had been directly threatened by the illicit tobacco trade.

Commenting on the Sars briefing to Parliament, BTFA chairperson Shadrack Sibisi said black tobacco farmers were consistently undermined by the illicit tobacco trade, although they worked within a tight regulatory framework, and respected it.

“It threatens our very existence; every illicit tobacco product that’s produced and sold takes away our own income - as well as depriving Sars of revenue.

“As a result, farmers lose, Sars loses, and the fiscus suffers,” said Sibisi.

Regarding medication, acting chief executive of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Portia Nkambule, said there were all kinds of medicines, both branded and generic, which could be made fraudulently.

Nkambule said these included lifestyle medicines, such as those taken for weight loss and sexual dysfunction.

“These illicit drugs are dangerous and the public is warned not to consume them,” she said.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation show that annual deaths as a result of counterfeit or illicit medication are as high as 700000, and one in 10 medications found in developing countries is counterfeit.

The Mercury