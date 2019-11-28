FEATURE: Fraud service calls for public to change thinking on fake goods









A shop owner was arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit Unilver products and detergents in Saville Street, Durban Central Business District on Wednesday. Picture supplied Durban - The fight against counterfeit goods will only get harder if the issue is not effectively resolved soon, according to the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS). Manie van Schalkwyk, executive director of SAFPS, a non-profit company, said South Africans needed to change their ideas about counterfeit goods. He said recent studies done with schoolchildren showed that while they were aware of the impact that counterfeit goods had on the economy, they felt that the price of the original items was unaffordable for people struggling economically. “There needs to be an awakening where the culture towards this kind of crime needs to change. There needs to be more consumer education,” said Van Schalkwyk. Jarred West, a partner at Spoor and Fisher, said law officials must increase vigilance to stop counterfeit goods entering the country.

“There needs to be a network of officials who work tirelessly to break the backs of the syndicates who import these goods,” he said.

SAFPS said a lot of work was required on the legal side.

“Often, when arrests are made, the suspects are the end distributors of the goods and are acting under the instruction of someone higher up in the organisation who they don’t know,” said the SAFPS.

According to SAFPS, the legal system places the burden of proof regarding counterfeit goods on the plaintiff, not the owner of the goods.

“If the plaintiff doesn’t have the funds to fight the case or can’t prove that the goods are counterfeit, the goods are released back to the owners rather than destroyed.”

Gwarega Mangozhe, chief exec- utive of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), said a co-ordinated solution by all stakeholders, from the government to law enforcement agencies, the SA Revenue Service and industry organisations such as the CGCSA, was needed to counter this problem.

“The CGCSA is already playing its role by raising awareness about the proliferation of unauthorised sellers and resellers of barcodes which are used for product identification,” said Mangozhe. He added that the CGCSA was encouraged by the government’s commitment to tackle the problem of the illicit economy.

Durban metro police spokes-person, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said metro police conducted intelligence operations to crack down on counterfeit goods.

“If counterfeit goods are found during an operation, people are asked to voluntarily hand over the goods to the police and they are also charged and prosecuted,” he said.

These goods were then destroyed.

“There have been lots of successful operations, ranging from the seizure of cigarettes to knives, soap and cooldrink,” Sewpersad said.

These operations would continue and depending on intelligence, could be conducted daily or weekly.

“The public is requested to call 0313610000 to report counterfeit goods with credible information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect or a crackdown operation,” said Sewpersad.