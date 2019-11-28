FEATURE: Move to wage war on counterfeit goods









An aerial view of part of the Durban Harbour and the SA Revenue Service customs office, housed in the brown building, in the foreground, along Margaret Mncadi Avenue. Law enforcement authorities have declared war on the influx of counterfeit goods through the country’s borders including ports. The SA Revenue Service customs office is mandated to deal with the problem of counterfeit goods. Transnet National Ports Authority Durban - South African authorities have declared war on counterfeit products and are looking to implement stricter border control measures to curb the influx of the goods into the country. Police Minister Bheki Cele said in an address at the recent 13th International Law Enforcement Intellectual Property Crime Conference that for the syndicates to be dismantled and their networks to be suffocated, the relevant authorities had shifted focus from targeting illegal traders to manufacturing and distribution points. The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it was concerned about the “concerted and co-ordinated criminal element” involved in the large volumes of counterfeit and fake goods entering the country through the ports. The chamber’s chief executive, Palesa Phili, said to combat the influx of these goods smuggled and sold in the country, action needed to be taken by the government, the relevant law enforcement agencies and the SA Revenue Service (Sars). “The issue of counterfeit and fake goods is an ongoing concern, impacting our society and economy at all levels and across multiple areas of interest,” she said.

Phili added that these counterfeit products were generally of inferior quality.

“Many pose a severe health risk, not to mention the fact that they don’t offer consumers the same level of legal protection as they don’t comply with local legislation or by-laws such as the Consumer Protection Act and Food Safety Regulations.”

The counterfeit goods were also generally cheaper, so goods produced by businesses involved in the mainstream economy could not compete, she said.

“This weakens the performance of established local manufacturers, which in turn is causing multiple adverse knock-on effects, such as a decline in revenue, job losses and the shutdown of some businesses and retail outlets,” said Phili.

She said the loss of revenue as a result of low or non-payment of taxes (VAT) and tariffs impacted the country’s fiscus.

Phili said the chamber was open to creating a platform or dialogue where the public and private sectors could work together to reduce the problem of counterfeit and fake goods.

Cele said in his speech that law enforcement was gaining ground in the fight against counterfeit goods, and in operations conducted in August and September this year, R235million worth of fake goods were taken off the streets.

Unlicensed firearms, condoms, Viagra pills, skin-lightening creams, sanitary towels and running shoes were some of the counterfeit items seized during the operations.

“Protection of intellectual property rights is critical to every sector of the economy. The challenge is that intellectual property crimes are treated differently from traditional crimes of theft,” he said.

Cele added that the long-term effect on economies across the world, especially South Africa’s, was devastating.

“This type of crime will result in decreased investments, which will mean the economy won’t grow and new jobs won’t be created. It’s crime that literally takes food off the table for millions of households,” Cele said.

The minister said different approaches must be explored to improve the country’s effectiveness in combating this global criminal pandemic.

Asked about security measures at the country’s ports, the acting chief executive of Transnet National Ports Authority, Khomotso Phihlela, said it subscribed to the security code and the international safety code in terms of security.

“We’ve installed the infrastructure related to securing the ports in boundaries, security cameras and security personal in terms of facilities, but we’re very integrated as well with the government security establishment.

“We work together with the police and border control,” Phihlela said.

He said all security establishments were represented at the ports.

Phihlela added that while Transnet was responsible for the operations at the ports, Sars was mandated to administer the contents of all cargo.

According to its website, Sars has 2500 staff members in customs who are tasked with the documentary and physical inspection of cargo; registration and licensing, processing and auditing, as well as border control.

Phihlela said for South Africa to trade with countries like the US, the code to secure and maintain ports was strict.

“The crime is actually a local issue, and it’s a combination of small players in terms of gangs, and there may be syndicates that are involved, but it really doesn’t affect the global impression of us. It’s not at the top of the list in terms of how we relate to other ports,” said Phihlela.

Sars did not respond to repeated requests for comment by the time of publishing.

The Mercury