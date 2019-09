FEATURE: Only one municipal crematorium is working







Mobeni Heights Crematorium Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - While there is a move to get people to consider cremation, the eThekwini Municipality only has one functioning crematorium in Tongaat. The other, Mobeni Heights, is out of order. The other crematoria in the municipality are privately owned. EThekwini municipality head of parks and recreation, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, admitted that the Mobeni Heights crematorium was not operational. “I know that we have been promising that it would be ready.

“We previously said it would be ready in two months time but that was the information that I was given.

“The necessary equipment was on its way from the US but it did not arrive. There have been many complications. Maybe we should not be promising anymore,” he said.

Ngcobo said the Mobeni Heights crematorium was a serious issue.

“When the cremator arrives at the Durban port we will move with speed to have it installed.

“We are confident that the cremator will be operational before Christmas,” eThekwini municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to our residents.

“We are appealing to them to bear with us and use other crematoriums” he said.

The furnace at the crematorium broke down in 2016 and again in 2018.

The Clare Estate crematorium resolved to assist with the shortfall.

This has put massive pressure on the functioning of the crematorium.

Clare Estate crematorium board member Satish Dhupelia said: “The Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu crematorium has just replaced three old cremators with new ones that are more efficient and are also in keeping with the new air emission standards.

“The organisation is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation and strives to keep up with the latest technology and provide a much needed hassle-free service to its clients.”

He said there were two new crematoria in Cato Ridge.

The Mercury